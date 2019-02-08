Siskiyou Arts Museum’s first opening and reception for 2019 will showcase the work of five Siskiyou County artists in two different exhibits.

Both “Illuminated” in SAM’s main gallery and “Duologue” in the smaller gallery are scheduled with a Second Saturday event on Feb. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Dunsmuir. Both exhibits will continue through March 2.

“Illuminated” features artwork by three Mt. Shasta artists: mystical paintings by Jessica Bowman and Laura Krusemark that represent various aspects of the Divine Feminine; and exotic, whimsical cast resin sculptures by Tracy Jacobs that incorporate light and movement.

Bowman is originally from Spokane, Wash. She holds degrees in Cultural Anthropology, Women’s Spirituality and Creative Expression as well as teaching credentials. She is also a Doctoral student at California Institute of Integral Studies.

Bowman’s “academic background and personal spiritual and healing practices have contributed to her artwork, which has a focus on the Divine Feminine,” according to a SAM press release. She utilizes symbolism in her artwork “as a way to honor the differences among cultures and show the interconnectedness that may lead to a shared compassion for one another.”

Krusemark has earned degrees in Oil Painting, Fashion Design and Piano Performance.

As stated in the press release, “Working with higher frequencies found within the harmony of nature, Laura incorporates and expresses this beauty through her art and music. She is drawn to using gold in her artwork as a medium and energy conductor, and the female archetypes she portrays connect us to the ancestral lineage of Divine Mother. Her works portray both the goddess energy and heroic strength within each of us.”

Jacobs grew up in the Midwest and recently relocated to Mt. Shasta. She has been making art her whole life and holds degrees in bronze casting and sculpture. She has also worked as a professional mold-maker in Berkeley.

In her artwork, “Tracy explores the biodiversity of animals, the ethics of science and technology, and also spirituality as experienced through nature and scientific inquiry,” according to the release. “She creates hollow cast resin sculptures that are lit from inside and some also incorporate movement to create multimedia works that are interactive, whimsical and educational.”

“Duologue,” in SAM’s smaller gallery, known as the Museum Space, features the multi-media work of Christos Spontylides and Ron Richards.

Spontylides, who now resides in Etna, was born in Canton, Ohio, of Greek parents who immigrated to the United States from Turkey and Greece. He holds a Fine Arts degree and draws and paints in a variety of mediums. He is also a trained classical pianist who has performed in several recitals.

In “Duologue,” according to the release, Spontylides “will share aspects of his Greek cultural heritage – such as art, mythology, religion – which he combines with modern art forms to produce a visual vocabulary of highly symbolic imagery that offer stories about the human condition, much like the dramas of ancient Greece.”

Ron Richards describes himself as “a social commentary artist working primarily on women’s equality, political and environmental issues. He has created multi-media images on stretched and shaped canvas that also incorporate plaster shapes that extrude from the surfaces, giving the paintings a sculptural quality.”

Richards holds degrees in Fine Art and has taught drawing, painting and western art history for 40 years. He lives in Lake Shastina and has exhibited extensively in Siskiyou and Shasta Counties.

For more information about Siskiyou Arts Museum, visit the website at: www.siskiyouartsmuseum.org, see its Facebook page, visit its location at 5824 Dunsmuir Avenue, or call 530-235-4711 during business hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.