As the world continues to get smaller because of technology, events around the globe can have a more immediate impact on people. To help stay informed about international news and events, here are a few podcasts to listen to.

Global News Podcast

Produced by the BBC World Service, daily episodes cover the top stories from BBC News. From the latest on elections around the world to terror attacks to celebrations, each episode is 30 minutes and is available twice a day during the week and once per day on the weekends. Recent episodes include: "U.S. Election 2020: Joe Biden Launches Presidential Bid," "Sri Lanka admits ‘major intelligence lapse’" and "Sri Lanka Bombings: Police identify 8 out of 9 attackers."

Find it: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p02nq0gn

Vox’s Worldly

Focusing on the one thing people should know about the world events around them, Vox senior writer Zack Beauchamp, senior foreign editor Jennifer Williams and staff defense writer Alex Ward highlight a weekly news story to dive into and make sense of. Episodes range fro 20-40 minutes and are available each Thursday. Recent episodes include: "Maybe collusion, probably obstruction," "The end of the two-state solution?" and "Brunei just made gay sex punishable by death."

Find it: https://www.vox.com/worldly

Monocle 24: The Foreign Desk

Focusing on world news and politics, Monocle 24’s The Foreign Desk features expert guests and in-depth analysis of the biggest stories from around the world. Host Andrew Mueller breaks down news and politics to help people have a better understanding of what is happening around them. Mueller also features "Explainer" episodes to help answer the biggest questions. Recent episodes include: "Why Does Russia want a sovereign internet?," "Libya: as simple as east vs west?" and "Can Haiti prosper without a UN presence?"

Find it: https://monocle.com/radio/shows/the-foreign-desk/

POLITICO’S EU Confidential

Host Ryan Heath gives listeners the inside track on the European Union and European politics. Along with panelists Alva Finn and Linda Aburous, EU Confidential features the latest EU news and interviews with experts from around the world. Recent episodes include: "Manfred Weber, EPP EU presidential candidate," "XX Factor Episode 3: Women in election media coverage" and "Decoding election betting, polling and journalism."

Find it: https://www.politico.eu/podcast/