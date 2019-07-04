This is a fun, lively production that shifts things to the United States, and has our two sets of twins now from Mexico, with one pair raised as Americans.

At the start of "La Comedia of Errors," the play is referred to by cast member Catherine Castellanos as “OSF Unplugged.” This is quite an accurate statement, as this is a production that is sparse on things like scenery or a set, and does not use theatrical lighting or pre recorded sound.

This adaptation of Shakespeare's “The Comedy of Errors” is focused on the actors telling this tale, which is a good idea considering the high caliber of performers involved. This Oregon Shakespeare Festival play is being performed at different venues, including the Thomas Theatre, the Hay-Patton Rehearsal Center, as well as community performances at sites throughout the area.

“La Comedia of Errors” is charming and humorous, but also has its share of poignant moments, making a point about acceptance and the importance of seeing things from another culture and perspective.

I saw "La Comedia of Errors," at the Hay-Patton Rehearsal Center, which is normally used by OSF for rehearsals of their plays before they hit one of the three OSF stages. It is a space that seats only about 100 people, while the Thomas sits about 270 to 298 folks, depending on which play will be performing at the venue before or after "La Comedia of Errors“ performs.

I’m quite glad I saw the play at the Hay-Patton Rehearsal Center. Everything going on is in quite close proximity at the venue, so things that normally occur behind the scenes are taking place all around you. During the performance I attended, I saw stagehands getting props ready on the side of the stage, or preparing drinks the actors would use on stage. At one point, an actor took a break after a particularly physical and high energy scene and drank water tucked away in a corner of the room before returning to the stage.

"La Comedia of Errors" is directed by Artistic Director Bill Rauch, who is leaving OSF next month to become artistic director of the Ronald O. Perelman Center for Performing Arts at the World Trade Center in New York City. I give Rauch a lot of credit for wanting to create an original piece of theatre that makes the audience and the actors so intertwined and sharing this theatrical experience together. There are a number of times the cast interacts with audience members and makes them part of the performance. This adaptation is by Lydia G. Garcia and Rauch, from the Play on! translation Of “The Comedy of Errors” by Christina Anderson.

"La Comedia of Errors," is a bilingual play, as both languages are spoken throughout. I only speak English fluently, and can only pick up a word here and there sporadically in Spanish, so it was interesting watching the scenes that were spoken in part, or entirely in Spanish. I think this will truly be a delight for fluent speakers of both languages that can catch all the goings-on here. Although I don’t speak Spanish, it did not hinder my overall enjoyment of this production as I understood what was taking place for the most part.

Fidel Gomez and Tony Sancho work in perfect unison together playing the two sets of twins caught in a case of mistaken identity. Gomez is Antipholus of U.S.A. and Antifolo de Mexico, while Sancho is his servant, Dromio of U.S.A., and Dromio de Mexico. Gomez and Sancho gives each twin their own unique personalities and have to really be on their toes throughout, as there are scenes where they are one twin, and a second later portray the other twin. They both make the transformation from one twin to another a highlight of the play, as they have to be creative with ways to portray the twins since this is such a sparse and intimate production.

There is a stellar scene when the Dromio and Antifolo from Mexico go over the different types of dances found in places like Mexico, Puerto Rico and Brazil, and is an outstanding display of physical comedy and comedic timing. Heck, even the Macarena is thrown in briefly for good measure.

Amy Lizardo portrays Adriana, who is married to Antipholus of U.S.A, while Caro Zeller is Luciana, the sister of Adriana, who is quite surprised when Antifolo from Mexico falls for her, thinking it’s her brother-in-law. Lizardo and Zeller are a lot of fun to watch, as the characters deal with the strange situations taking place.

I liked how Meme García is used in the role of La Vecina, the Neighbor. The character sits with the audience throughout, shouting out commentary about what is taking place in Spanish and English, such as casually telling the audience briefly in English a quick recap of a scene that just occurred in Spanish. It is a unique touch and García brings a wonderful energy and enthusiasm to the part, as the character is the voice and spokesperson for the audience throughout the play.

The entire cast is terrific here and elevates everything that takes place. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Castellanos, Armando Durán. Jeffrey King, Cedric Lamar, and Mark Murphey. All the actors in “La Comedia of Errors” are also part of the current OSF production of “Mother Road,” which is also directed by Rauch. It was also a nice touch to have musician Grant Ruiz play throughout.

Overall, this is a solid production that goes by in a breezy 90 minutes, as I had a smile on my face throughout.

“La Comedia of Errors” opened on Tuesday, July 2, and runs through October 26 at OSF in Ashland, Ore. A note, while performances play at the normal times of 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., there are also performances offered at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information and tickets, go to www.osfashland.org.