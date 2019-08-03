“Indecent” is an ambitious, intelligent, and thought provoking play that gives audiences much to ponder as they walk out of the theatre.

Playwright Paula Vogel has crafted a work that uses a real life controversy that occurred on Broadway in 1923 and weaves it into a tale that makes profound points on a number of subjects. "Indecent" brings to the forefront the importance of art and theatre in our lives and the harm censorship can cause in regards to artistic self expression The play also shows the dark side of human behavior and how prejudice can cause fear of different cultures and ways of life, and how this can quickly turn into horrific acts committed.

"Indecent" celebrates artists and the world of theatre – and, in a same sex relationship between two women – the beauty of true love between two human beings. Masterfully directed by Shaina Copper, “Indecent” is a play that will stay with you long after it ends.

“Indecent” played on Broadway and earned a number of Tony Award nominations, including best play, and won for best direction in a play in 2017. “Indecent” was co-commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Yale Repertory Theatre and is part of the OSF American Revolutions play series. Along with Vogel, the play was co-created by Rebecca Taichman.

“Indecent” shows quite poignantly how the show must go on no matter what. This includes characters hiding from the Nazis in an attic and risking their lives and freedom to put on a play because those putting on this work believe the story they are performing must be told no matter what .

"Indecent" is inspired by real life Jewish poet and playwright Sholem Asch, who in 1906, in his home country of Poland, wrote a play in Yiddish called “God of Vengeance.” The play involves two women that fall in love. One is a prostitute at a brothel, while the other is the daughter of the owner of the brothel. It ends with the brothel owner denouncing his child and throwing a Torah across the stage. The play caused controversy from the start as some people did not like how these Jewish characters were depicted and the same sex relationship at the center of the play. "God of Vengeance" does find a receptive audience and proves to be popular throughout Europe and in a run in Yiddish in New York . It opened on Broadway in 1923, as the cast was arrested for obscenity. It was attacked by some Jewish religious leaders for flaming antisemitism and painting an unflattering portrait of the Jewish people and their beliefs.

“Indecent” begins with the members of the cast on stage with suitcases, as they shake the dust off from their sleeves, as three musicians play a haunting tune. This image of the dust is done again near the end of the play in a fashion that gave me goosebumps. The use of these musicians throughout "Indecent" is beautifully done and transports the audience into the world of this play. The musicians, Christine Crowder on accordion, Kimberly Fitch on violin, and Debra Kreisberg on clarinet are a vital part of the storytelling process and are at times part of the ensemble, and add and enhance the telling of this tale.

At the start of "Indecent” we are introduced to those on stage by a stage manager called Lemml (Benjamin Pelteson). He gives the audience an overview of the production of “the God of Vengeance” that they are performing. The actors here play a number of roles, sometimes with a character being played by more than one actor during different parts of the production. In the playbill they are given names such as Female Ingenue and Male Ingenue, and Elder Male and Elder Female.

A crucial part of “God of Vengeance" takes place when the two women, Rifkele (Shayna Blass), and Manke (Rebecca S’Manga Frank), have a tender a scene in the rain where the two characters share a tender and passionate kiss and embrace. We see this sequence in different ways throughout the play. This includes it being read out loud for the first time, during a rehearsal, to a powerful sequence at the end of "Indecent" where we see it performed in its entirely in Yiddish. It is a jarring and devastating scene as we think of all the sacrifices so many characters in this play have made to have this story of these two women told.

Asch is portrayed for the majority of the play by William DeMeritt, who brings a wonderful passion and vitally in the earlier sequences, and shows so well the broken man we see when the play opens on Broadway in 1923, as has become a recluse. This occurs after a journey back to Europe where he sees firsthand the atrocities taking place to his fellow Jewish people. Blass and S’Manga Frank are spellbinding and have a wonderful chemistry together. These two actresses are an integral part of this plays success as they passionately bring the events portrayed here so vividly to life.

Peterson is riveting as Lemml, who is a tailor by trade and is invited to the first staged reading of “God of Vengeance.” While he does not know much about the world of theatre, he quickly falls under its spell. There is a poignant line at the end of the reading when Lemml says with awe "This is Theatre? Oh. Oh, Mr. Asch. It is wonderful." This love and passion for “God of Vengeance” and a life in theatre drives Lemml throughout the play. Peterson brings a humanity and tenacity to this character, who believes so strongly in the importance of this play being performed and goes to great lengths to make sure this story is told.

Anthony Heald is outstanding in a number of parts, including Asch as an old man at the end of the play and brings an appropriate gravity to his characters. Aaron Galligan-Stierle has a number of strong moments in his different roles. This includes a chilling scene where he portrays a rabbi strongly against the Broadway production of “God of Vengeance." The words of intolerance uttered by this character and his mission to ruin those involved in the play is a scene that leaves a powerful impression. Linda Alper does fine work in a number of parts, as the entire cast could not be any better.

"Indecent" is quite the memorable play and should be seen by as many people as possible.

“Indecent” runs through Oct 27 at the Angus Bowmer Theatre at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Ore. For more information, go to www.osfashland.org.