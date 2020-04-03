During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most talked about topics has been the economy. From the stock market to lending to the banking industry, the repercussions of the shutdown of non-essential businesses around the country will be felt long after the pandemic has passed. Here are a few economics podcasts to keep you up to date on the latest news and information during these unprecedented times.

Freakonomics Radio

Stephen Dubner, co-author of the best-selling book "Freakonomics," looks at the economics of everything. Each week Dubner interviews notable academics, scientists, experts, entrepreneurs and intellectuals to provide insight into economics and human nature. Recent episodes include "Is $2 Trillion the Right Medicine for a Sick Economy," "What Does COVID-19 Mean for Cities (and Marriages)? and "The Side Effects of Social Distancing."

Find it: https://freakonomics.com/

Marketplace

National Public Radio’s Kai Ryssdal provides weekday coverage of financial and business news. Each episode is geared toward personal finances, but also covers the biggest economic trends of interest. Recent episodes include "Why ventilators are getting more expensive," "How the COVID-19 crisis compares to the Great Depression" and "Is it ethical to shop online right now?"

Find it: https://www.npr.org/podcasts/381444600/marketplace

The Peter Schiff Show

Serving as a follow-up to economist Peter Schiff’s daily two-hour radio show, the podcast focuses on weekly economic data analysis and coverage of financial news in the U.S. and around the world. Schiff engages listeners with entertainment and information. Recent episodes include "The Fed’s Medicine Makes the Economy Sicker," Printing Money Doesn’t Make Government Free" and "America is already a socialist nation."

Find it:https://www.schiffradio.com/the-peter-schiff-show-podcast/

The Dave Ramsey Show

Dave Ramsey is a businessman, author, financial broadcaster, television personality and motivational speaker who is trying to help people save and spend their money as wisely as possible. Ramsey offers tips and tricks to saving, investing and how to get yourself out of debt. Recent episodes include "Ask Yourself if Fear or Wisdom is Guiding Your Decisions," "You Have an Opportunity to Innovate During this Season" and "Cash Gives You Options When Facing a Crisis."

Find it: https://www.daveramsey.com/show/archives