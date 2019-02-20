To Buddhists, art is temporary. Its meaning is timeless.

Such was the case with Mei Drucker’s ice buddha, which took shape over a period of five hours on a sidewalk in downtown Mt. Shasta last Wednesday.

While standing in front of her gallery and putting the finishing touches on her creation, Drucker said the seven-foot-tall buddha was dedicated to the town.

“If there is enough snow, I always wanted to make a big buddha,” she said. “It is a blessing for Mt. Shasta and for everyone.”

Then the snow turned to rain and the buddha slowly melted away.

Much like intricate sand paintings which are carefully constructed and then swept away upon completion – the idea is they spring from nothing and return there – Drucker’s buddha will also live forever, both in spirit and in the digital world.