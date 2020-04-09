Neurodiagnostic Awareness Week starts April 19 and extends through April 25. Wondering what can you do to take care of your neurological health this year? Continue reading to learn more.

First, it’s important to gain an understanding of the most common neurological disorders. These include epilepsy, stroke, migraine, carpal tunnel, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer disease and other dementias.

You’ll want to be sure you know your family’s health history and if any relatives have been previously diagnosed with a neurological disorder. There can also be preexisting risk factors for certain disorders. Women, for example, are more prone to migraines than men.

It’s crucial to talk to your doctor about your symptoms if you are experiencing recurrent headaches or pain in the neck or back. Memory loss, muscle weakness, loss of sensation, reduced alertness, tingling, and difficulty reading and writing can also be signs of an underlying neurological condition.

Especially for some neurological diseases, like stroke and dementia, I recommend several lifestyle changes in order to lower your risk. If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, keeping these conditions under control can significantly reduce your risk for neurological disorders, as well as other health issues. If you smoke cigarettes, quitting can also make an enormous impact on your overall health.

Many neurological conditions develop over time, but stroke is a sudden life-threatening neurological disorder that needs to be treated as an emergency. Symptoms include trouble walking, speaking and comprehending.

Remember the FAST acronym when identifying the signs of stroke: facial drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulties and time to call emergency services. If you or a loved one experience these symptoms, go immediately to the hospital.

Maintaining a healthy weight through exercise and a well-balanced diet is an essential part of preventing neurological conditions. Studies have shown that daily physical activity can significantly reduce your chance of developing dementia.

If you suspect you may have a neurological disorder, the first step to take is scheduling an appointment with your primary care physician. Many neurological issues can mimic other conditions, so oftentimes your symptoms may be a sign of something else. Your primary care doctor will refer you to a neurologist if further testing is required.

When you see a neurologist, it’s crucial that your specialist performs a thorough examination. An expertly trained neurologist will be able to identify concerns from your initial examination and ensure your condition is correctly diagnosed.

Treatment for neurological disorders varies depending on your diagnosis. Some neurological disorders, such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease, cannot be cured, but many can be maintained. Treatment is available to help stabilize these conditions and help bring higher quality of life to individuals who have been diagnosed.

Fortunately, ongoing research is underway to develop innovative treatment options for neurological disorders. New medication for severe migraines has recently become available. Potential treatment options continue to be explored in the coming years.

Once again, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is an essential part of prevention. I recommend all my patients see their doctor regularly, take prescribed medications, exercise, and eat a well-balanced diet. These are some of the most important actions we can take to prevent neurological conditions from arising.

For more information about neurological disorders or to make an appointment with Dr. Sonia Nayyar, visit www.ChoiceMG.com or call her office directly at 760-946-3876.