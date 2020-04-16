May is National Stroke Awareness Month — that’s 31 days dedicated to bringing awareness to this important health topic so that all of us can immediately recognize the warning signs.

A stroke occurs when a blockage causes the blood supply to the brain to be interrupted, preventing the brain from receiving oxygen. According to the CDC, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. The vast majority of strokes happen to an individual for the first time, whereas repeat strokes are less common.

There are two main types of stroke: ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic stroke occurs when there is a lack of blood flow to the brain caused by a blood clot. Hemorrhagic stroke involves bleeding in the brain due to a ruptured blood vessel. Usually, ischemic stroke is more common.

When someone experiences a stroke, it’s vital to rush to the hospital. Every second can make the difference between life and death. Because the consequences of stroke can be life-threatening, it’s imperative to know the signs so we can identify stroke in ourselves or others.

Memorizing the signs of stroke can save lives. The FAST acronym can help you remember the symptoms: Face, Arm, Speech and Time. An individual who is experiencing a stroke may experience facial drooping, arm weakness and difficulty speaking. Because time is so crucial in the event of a stroke, call 911 right away if you or someone with you experiences any of these symptoms.

Stroke treatment and care has evolved greatly in the past few years. When a patient arrives at the hospital, medical professionals will first need to take a CAT scan to determine whether bleeding has occurred in the brain. If the scan shows no signs of bleeding, a “clot buster,” or tPA will be administered. tPA is a powerful blood thinner that works to break up the blood clot causing the blockage.

A mechanical thrombectomy is one of the most effective treatment procedures for stroke developed in recent years. The minimally invasive procedure involves the use of specialized equipment to remove a blockage. This treatment is an option for patients who arrive at the hospital within the first few hours after the onset of symptoms.

Recovery after a stroke can be different for each individual depending on which part of the brain has been affected, as well as preexisting health conditions. A patient may experience dysphagia, which is difficulty swallowing, along with a loss of motor skills. Rehabilitation through physical and speech therapy can help patients achieve the best recovery possible.

Risk factors for stroke include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and diabetes. Illicit drug use also contributes to an increased risk of stroke. It’s helpful to know if anyone in your family has previously had a stroke, as it can be genetic.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and a balanced diet is the best way to prevent a stroke. As we grow older, the risk of stroke increases, but all adults, at any age, are susceptible to stroke. Visit your doctor at least once a year to monitor your health and find out if you are at risk.

For more information about stroke or to make an appointment with Dr. Chirag Mehta, visit www.ChoiceMG.com or call his office directly at 760-338-0911.