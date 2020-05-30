



A person, whose name shall not be revealed, asked me, “Do you like visiting graveyards?”

I thought it a strange question, but still deserving of an answer.

“Yes, I find some to be very interesting. Peaceful, too. No one stirring,” I replied.

“Then you must be a taphophile?”

“No, I’m Irish.”

Turns out a taphophile, according to good ol’ Merriam Webster, is “a person who is interested in cemeteries, funerals and gravestones.”

Take out funerals and I guess that’s me. Who among us hasn't driven through a town and gawked out the car window at an old graveyard while passing by?

There’s a small cemetery in a town most of us who live in the High Desert know well. But this cemetery tells an entirely different story than the one we’ve heard.

I’m talking about Bullhead City, Arizona, a destination for countless Southern Californians who are drawn to the cool ripples of the Colorado River — like shrimp to a barbie.

Across the river from Bullhead is the entertainment venue of Laughlin, Nevada, a small but important town for gamblers wishing to donate their personal savings to casinos. Please. The house always wins. If you don’t believe me, ask Don Laughlin.

And, yes, it is also a wonderful place that attracts some of the bigger names in the entertainment world.

Of course, any mention of Laughlin as a thriving destination was before COVID-19. It’s still a great place to visit, and may reopen soon, but not as it once was. The new normal is something we don’t know yet. As COVID-19 was a novel virus, reopening will be a “novel normal” for the human race.

Anyway, back to Bullhead City, or should I say Hardyville?

What? Hardy who? No, Hardyville, the original name of the city by the river. It was named after William Harrison Hardy, an industrious, hard-working, creative man who found life by the Colorado River too good to pass up. He had ideas – big ideas – and let them play out.

Hardy started one of the first steamboat services, which brought goods up and down the swiftly flowing river. This was before numerous dams interrupted the flow and depth of the Colorado, a time when boats could pretty much plow along the entire length of the river in the Mohave Desert.

OK, in California, we spell it “Mojave.” But in Arizona, it’s spelled “Mohave.” Both are correct.

The desert is named after the indigenous people who called themselves the Aha Makhav. Most likely, settlers couldn’t pronounce the name correctly and ended up with the two versions we have now for that humongous desert we all love.

That’s what I assume, anyway. I’m no linguistic historian. I don’t even play one on TV.

Hardy visited small enclaves and mining camps along the river, learning what everyone needed and bringing those items on his trips. He quickly learned how lucrative the businesses could be. Eventually, he expanded into toll roads, mail delivery and anything else that turned a buck.

Turn a buck. I’m not even sure how that became a saying. Turning a card, like at a table in one of Laughlin’s casinos, I understand. Turn a buck… not so much.

Soon the area that became Bullhead City was known as Hardy’s Settlement. But that was confusing; there were many settlements up and down the river. So, in 1864, the town officially became known as Hardyville.

Hardy is even credited with creating the first riveted mail sack to be used by the U.S. Postal Service. No more tying knots to keep the mail from flying down the flanks of a speeding horse. Nope, a snap here, a snap there and everything’s secure.

Soon, Hardy became the second richest man in fledgling Arizona. By coincidence, he also became the first postmaster general of Hardyville.

Side note: The richest man at that time was Edmund William Wells, a businessman and politician. Some things in history seem never to change.

Everything was going great for Hardy and the Hardyville citizens until the railroad arrived in nearby Needles. A string of bad luck seemed to come with it. Silver prices plummeted, barge companies interrupted Hardy’s near-monopoly along the river and fires routinely burned down most of the wooden buildings in Hardyville.

Soon, people left town, including Hardy, who moved to Yuma, Arizona.

Hardyville became a ghost town along the shimmering blue waters of the Colorado River. But it wasn’t forgotten, nor were the strong men and women who made that piece of desert their home.

Abutting Highway 95 in Bullhead City today is the cemetery I mentioned earlier. It overlooks the town Hardy founded nearly 150 years ago.

Laureen and I have visited the cemetery a number of times.

It’s a quiet place, like most cemeteries. It’s peaceful, even if it’s situated in the middle of what today is a vibrant recreation destination. The cemetery allows visitors a chance to view the graves of former residents, read some names and understand how people took chances to tame the unknown.

It shows how the history of this little section of the desert lives on through its dead.

A sunset visit is the most enjoyable. As that golden orb we all cherish slips behind the mountains west of Laughlin, a stillness comes over the cemetery. A true feeling of aloneness — not lonely — washes over you. It’s peaceful.

I’m glad for that feeling. These hardy souls (no pun intended) deserve a final resting place that is their own. Somehow, in that place, the riverside world they made so long ago, remains their own to this day.

Contact John R. Beyer at BeyersByways@gmail.com.