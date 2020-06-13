"God does not show favoritism but accepts men from every nation who fear Him and do what is right." —Acts 10:34-35

America is hurting. We’ve just spent 2 ½ months on lockdown. Our favorite restaurants have been closed. Our kids’ schools have been closed. High school graduations went virtual. Even the "Happiest Place on Earth" was shut down. Churches across America had to move their services online. And 36 million Americans lost their jobs.

Our nation is hurting and — fewer than three weeks ago — the pain only intensified. We were horrified by the image of a rogue police officer in Minneapolis choking the life out of George Floyd as three other officers stood by and let it happen. Then, we were further horrified by the images of mom-and-pop stores in cities across America being vandalized, looted and set on fire.

Many of us thought that race relations in America had come a long way. But these past three weeks have made us realize that we still have a long way to go. There is still far too much distrust, resentment and hatred between Americans of different skin colors.

Our politicians can’t fix the problem. Our public schools can’t fix the problem. Even the social justice warriors can’t fix the problem. Because the underlying root of the problem isn’t political, psychological or systemic. The root of hate and racism is spiritual. That being the case, the only lasting solution to hatred and racism is found in God’s word.

The Bible makes it clear that God has compassion and love for every person he has made. We read in Romans 2:11: "God does not show favoritism." Peter proclaims in Acts 10:34-35: "God does not show favoritism but accepts men from every nation who fear Him and do what is right." 1 Timothy 2:3-4 says, "God our Savior wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth."

And in Proverbs 6:16-19 we find a quick reference list of seven things God hates. Those include: hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes and feet that are quick to rush into evil.

So, if there’s any doubt in your mind about God’s stance on what has happened in our nation over the past few weeks, allow his word to remove all doubt. God is a loving and compassionate God, and he hates it when people shed innocent blood.

George Floyd might have deserved to be arrested, but he did not deserve to be tortured and killed. God hates what was done to George Floyd. But because God hates it when people devise wicked schemes and rush into evil, God also hates what vandals, looters and arsonists have been doing to businesses and church buildings under the cover of protest. Those who are destroying things aren’t "protesters." They’re criminals. They’re self-centered opportunists. And their actions are detestable to God.

Because God is love, he hates hate. Because God is love, he hates racism. Because God is love, he hates the violence in our nation today. And because of that, I believe that God wants to make three simple but profound pleas to us.

God’s 1st Plea: Let my word change your thinking

"From one man He made every nation of men, that they should inhabit the whole earth" (Acts 17:26). Every human being on earth is a descendent of one man and one woman: Adam and Eve. God didn’t create a black Adam and a white Adam. He didn’t create a Chinese Eve and a Mexican Eve. Every single ethnic group on earth — every nation, every person — is a descendent of that one Adam and one Eve. We all have the same great-grandparents. So when someone asks, "How many races are there?", the biblical answer is one. There is only one race: the human race. Period.

God’s 2nd Plea: Let my son change your heart

"The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure" (Jeremiah 17:9). We want to believe we are basically good. But God sees the truth: Our hearts are harder than we’ve realized. And there is nothing here on earth that can soften them. A hater can’t be taught to stop hating and start loving. Just as you can’t teach someone with blocked arteries to stop having a heart attack, you can’t teach someone steeped in hate and racism to stop having a hard, sinful heart. The only cure is to receive a heart transplant — and God’s son, Jesus Christ, is the only one who can perform the operation. So God says to you and me today: Let my son change your heart. Because hatred and racism are sins of the heart. Racism is not a skin problem; it’s a sin problem.

God’s 3rd Plea: Let my spirit change your actions

"My brothers, as believers in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ, don’t show favoritism" (James 2:1). God doesn’t treat rich people better than poor people, men better than women or white people better than black people. Neither should we. So, take time to pray with your brothers and sisters who look different than you. Take time to love and serve your brothers and sisters who look different than you. And take time to listen to your brothers and sisters who look different from you. When a black brother or sister feels that black lives in our country are being cheapened and cries out, "Black lives matter," it doesn’t help to shout back, "All lives matter!" Your black sister or brother needs you to empathize with their hurt and pain. This is the time to listen — and mourn with those who mourn.

In Luke 10, Jesus tells the story of a Jewish man who was beaten within an inch of his life and left to die at the side of the road. A brother Jew, a priest, saw him and ignored him. Another one of his neighbors, a Levite, did the same. Finally a foreigner, a Samaritan, rode by, had a gut-wrenching compassion for him, and got down off his high horse to help him.

Jesus turns to you and me and says, "Christians, it’s high time for you to get down off your high horse and do likewise."

Dane Davis is the Pastor of Impact Christian Church.