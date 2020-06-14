Museums are always interesting venues to spend hours while learning a thing or two. That thing or two depends on the museum, but learning is always enjoyable while viewing various exhibits. Well, maybe not art museums – a gentle swipe at an artist friend of mine.

“Check out the Monet,” he would encourage, and I’d start looking around for inexpensive jewelry.

Anyway, one great non-art museum is March Field Air Museum near the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County. It’s right off the 215 freeway just south of Moreno Valley. An easy exit onto Van Buren Boulevard, and you’re there.

There are hundreds of aircraft from nearly every era for visitors to walk around and study. OK, in truth, there are only about 80 aircraft at the museum, but it sure seemed like hundreds.

Walking around on your own is a great way to spend your time viewing the aircraft, or the multitudes of individual displays the museum has to offer, but I also recommend the guided tram tour — narrated by one of the very knowledgeable docents — which allows the visitor an opportunity to relax and learn.

The place has quite a history that draws vast amounts of tourists annually.

According to head of security, Mikey Diaz, “We get over 75,000 visitors a year, and it’s growing quickly. New additions are added constantly to make the museum that more interesting.”

March Air Reserve Base is one of the oldest still-active bases in the United States, having been founded in February 1918 as the Alessandro Flying Training Field. It was renamed in March of that same year for Second Lieutenant Peyton C. March, a pilot who was killed in an air crash in Texas.

March had only been a lieutenant 15 days before that fatal air crash. His father also happened to be the Army chief of staff at the time of his son’s death.

Rather ironic that the base’s name was changed to March during the month of March, no?

The base was a necessity for the Army. This was prior to the formation of the United States Air Force as a separate branch of service, and the Army needed to build a number of facilities across the country due to our entering into World War I in 1917.

Major General George O. Squier, one of the forces behind the beginning of the Aeronautical Division of the Army (later the U.S. Air Force), stated, “Put the Yankee punch into the war by building an army in the air.”

In 1979, with just a few aircraft on display for visitors to view, the museum opened its doors to the public. In the following four decades, this little museum has grown into having one of the largest collections of aircraft on the entire west coast.

The vastness of the museum is awe-inspiring, as are all the planes, military uniforms, plaques, mementos, weapons and other memorabilia that illustrate the importance such a place has in our country’s history.

Stephanie Young, a volunteer at the museum, said, “I’ve heard so many nice comments from visitors. They marvel at how large the museum is – much larger than they had imagined and that the exhibits are so true to history.”

I asked her what that meant, true to history.

“Our curators, Jeff Houlihan and Greg Custer, want to ensure that every exhibit is authentic,” she explained. “Many of our guests are active or retired military, and they know what is correct and what is not. Jeff and Greg make sure everything is as it should be. I’ve seen some vets actually cry when they view an exhibit.”

There’s something for everyone – even a poster depicting a young woman working as a ‘Rosie the Riveter.’ Her name was Norma Jeane Doughtery. Later, the world would come to know her as Marilyn Monroe. She worked 10-hour days inspecting pilotless planes — the early prototype of drones — during WWII. That was before she became an icon.

One special item on display, I am very proud to say, is my father’s flight jacket from WWII. George T. Beyer was a gunner on a B-24 Liberator, stationed out of England during the war. Among the dozens of missions he was involved in, there was one in particular of which he was most proud.

Though he rarely spoke of war, despite also serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars, he was quite proud of being in the skies above Normandy on D-Day, June 6th, 1944.

It’s always nice to see his jacket.

There is so much to say about this museum, mainly because there is so much to see. Besides the aircraft, there are over 30,000 individual artifacts, each with a story of its own. The way it has been set up allows the visitor time to stroll and take in the history of not just military but also civilian aviation triumphs.

Exhibit after exhibit explains the journey from the beginning of flight through the planned flights of tomorrow.

One large exhibit that is particularly forceful is an exterior site that replicates a Vietnam-era forward operating area called Firebase Romeo Charlie. Here you can walk around viewing an AH-1 Cobra gunship, two UH-1 Iroquois and other helicopters that either transported or protected the troops fighting in Southeast Asia. Camouflage netting over a command center adds a more realistic feel.

A very powerful exhibit.

The museum is currently working on a new exterior exhibit honoring the service of those who have or are serving in the Middle East. The Iraq/Afghanistan display is needed to tell the story of a military conflict that is generally misunderstood and under-represented in most museums.

Visiting a military museum puts into perspective not only the overall greatness of our country, but also a reminder of all those men and women who have made such a sacrifice to keep us safe each and every day. Always remember to thank a vet for their service – it never gets old saying that.

Due to COVID-19, the museum has been closed for months, but it reopened June 2, and that’s a good thing.

Visit www.MarchField.org for more information.

Contact John R. Beyer at BeyersByways@gmail.com.