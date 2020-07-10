Long-time readers of Horse Talk know that books, magazines, online articles and more are this columnist’s go-to sources for information on "everything horse" — riding, training, tack, equipment, history, rules, regulations and more.

One of the reasons for referring to The Horse magazine frequently is that the publication, affiliated with the American Association of Equine Practitioners, contains many interesting articles on a variety of topics that amateurs and professionals alike can use for teachable moments.

A recent podcast on The Horse, "Does Alfalfa Make Horses Hot," features Dr. Stephen Duren sharing information about the hay’s calorie density plus recommendations on when to feed it. To view this free program, visit www.TheHorse.com and click on the podcast link if the items does not appear on the opening page.

Other podcasts on the link include forage options for senior horses, insulin resistant horses and ways to help high-strung, energetic horses relax.

Sometimes these articles are sponsored. The calming podcast, for example, is brought to you by Confidence EQ, a calmative supplement from Bimeda. The information is provided by veterinarians and other horse professionals.

Most podcasts and articles are available without cost if you register, also for free. Some of the suggested articles from the initial archives require a subscription.

On occasion there are two-page reference articles that make handy items to post on your barn’s message board.

Another horse magazine I enjoy is California Horsetrader — www.HorseTrader.com — a free monthly publication available at feed stores, tack stores public stables and events. Horsetrader has articles, classified ads for horses, tack, equipment, trailers and more. Plus, it has real estate listings and a show calendar of open, breed and schooling shows plus special discipline shows (dressage, reining, hunter/jumper) and special events.

This magazine is also the source of the Equestrian Trails Inc. Newsletter. The ETI Convention is July 25-26 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center; there is a current calendar of events hosted by various ETI Corrals.

California Riding Magazine — www.RidingMagazine.com — is another free monthly magazine available at feed stores, tackshops and events. Also available by subscription, Riding Magazine features articles on interesting topics, as well as features on new products and services aimed at those involved with or interested in horses.

I always pick up a free copy of the 2020 California Horseman’s Directory — www.CAHorse.com — the No. 1 Equine Directory for horse-related products and services (everything from accounting to weddings) that cater to horses and horse lovers.

Now in its 30th year, the Directory is a beautifully produced, valuable resource for horse lovers. There is a digital edition, too, but I like having a hard copy on hand just in case.