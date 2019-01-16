The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 79 year old Mount Shasta man was booked Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Suspect Donald Hannan was arrested and transported to Siskiyou County Jail in Yreka after a Sheriff’s Office sergeant negotiated with him to end a standoff, and Hannan voluntarily surrendered, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jon Lopey states in the release that, “Preliminary reports indicate the victim was not injured as a result of the assault.”

The Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies first responded to a call of a domestic disturbance and a possible suicidal man at a residence on Michelle Drive, outside the Mount Shasta city limits, at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 16.

“At some point,” according to the release, “the verbal confrontation between the couple residing at the residence escalated and a female adult attempted to leave the home and drive away from the scene in her motor vehicle. A male adult allegedly armed himself with a handgun and shot at the female victim as she was driving away from the home.”

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the victim drove to Mt. Shasta Police Department and was later transported by MSPD to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta.

The standoff ensued after a Sheriff’s Office deputy and sergeant arrived at the scene of the incident where the suspect was in the home, according to the release. Assistance was provided by responding officers from MSPD, Weed Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Lopey stated that he was “very pleased the actions of the responding SCSO sergeant, deputy, and allied-agency officers resulted in the peaceful resolution of this incident.”

The Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives were “assisting with the crime scene investigation and investigative follow-up in support of the case,” according to the release, and the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.