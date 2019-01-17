Friends of the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center puts on the Snow Ball at Mt. Shasta City Park as a fundraiser for Mount Shasta Avalanche Center

The Friends of the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center have scheduled their 17th annual Snow Ball for Saturday, Jan. 19, in the Upper Lodge at Mt. Shasta City Park, where doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

One of the organization’s biggest fundraising events to support the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center, the Snow Ball is described as “a celebration of the winter backcountry recreation season.” It is again being held the same day as the Shasta Ascension Backcountry Ski Race at Mt. Shasta Ski Park.

The Snow Ball will feature music by opening act Rick Garrett on acoustic guitar and headliner Smokey the Groove of Chico. Smokey the Groove is described in a press release as “California’s Funky Spacetronic Goodtime Dance Band Experience with bass, horns, and a face-melting sound that gets everyone up and dancing.”

A social/cocktail hour will be held before Smokey the Groove starts playing at 8 p.m. The cocktail hour, according to a press release, is designed to give guests an opportunity to socialize in a quieter setting. It will include bistro tables, local beer and wine, and appetizers provided by Berryvale and other local food providers.

A raffle and silent auction will feature prizes from Patagonia, Spark R&D, Backcountry Access, Garmin, local artists and businesses and others.

The prize for a members-only raffle includes an avalanche beacon, shovel, and probe valued at $500. Members must be present to win.

Entrance to the Snow Ball is $30. Kids age 10 and under enter free of charge. Tickets will be available at The Fifth Season and at the door. Note that the event usually sells out.

Backcountry Ski Race

The Shasta Ascension Backcountry Ski Race is planned for the morning of Jan. 19 at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park. The event is open to split boarders, telemark and randonee skiers. Costumes are encouraged. The costume theme is Soul Train Funk.

Race entry is $25 and online pre-registration is open at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/21593/friends-of-the-mount-shasta-avalanche-center-shasta-ascension-backcountry-race.

For race questions contact fmsac@fmsac.org.

Demo day too

Also at the Ski Park all day Saturday, Jan. 19, join The Fifth Season fora free backcountry ski demo day showcasing the best gear on the market. Bring a valid driver’s license and credit card. For demo information contact The Fifth Season 530-926-3606.