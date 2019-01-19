A special election has been scheduled for March 26 for the District 1 State Senate seat.

The Declaration of Candidacy and Nomination period deadline is Jan. 31. The write-in candidate filing period is from Jan. 28 to March 12.

If one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the March 26 special election, a special general election will not be necessary. If it is needed, that general election would be held June 4.

The District 1 Senate seat was recently vacated by Ted Gaines, who was elected in November to the state’s Board of Equalization. Among those who have announced their intention to seek election are Republican District 1 Assemblyman Brian Dahle, Republican Rex Hime of Loomis, and Democrat Silke Pflueger of Truckee.

Vote by mail ballots with postage pre-paid return envelopes will be mailed beginning the week of Feb. 25 and the deadline to register to vote in this election is March 11.

All ballots must be postmarked by March 26 and received by Bynum’s office by March 29 to be eligible for counting.

Call the County Clerk’s office at (530) 842-8084 for more information.