MOUNT SHASTA – Surveillance cameras at Layton’s Liquors in Weed picked up images of a woman who used a stolen credit card to purchase a large amount of alcohol Sunday evening, Jan. 20.

The credit card was stolen earlier that evening from a car parked behind Black Bear Diner in Mount Shasta at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to the Mount Shasta Police Department.

The vehicle’s windows were smashed and multiple items of value were taken, including a purse, credit cards and cash, the MSPD reported.

While conducting the investigation, some of the stolen property was recovered from a dumpster outside Layton’s.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were driving a dark colored, newer model SUV.

“We would like to remind everyone it is a best practice when leaving your vehicles unattended that they are locked with all keys removed, and all items of value removed (or at least hidden from sight),” MSPD said.

Mount Shasta Police Department has released images from Layton’s Liquor’s surveillance system and more can be viewed on their Facebook page.

If you recognize the woman or man in the photos, call (530) 926-7540 to make a report.

MSPD reports

Between Jan. 13 and 20, MSPD took a total of 119 call for service. Of those calls, two became cases and one arrest was made.

On Jan. 16, 41 year old Jesse Foster was arrested on multiple warrants. He was booked into Siskiyou County Jail.