More than 125 people passed through the doors in only one hour at the Weed Community Center’s grand opening celebration Saturday, Jan. 19. The mood was high among those touring the large building.

“I saw lots of smiling faces,” said Weed Recreation and Parks Board Chairman Mark Mazzoni. “Everybody enjoyed themselves.”

“I think it’s absolutely fabulous!” said florist and Weed Chamber of Commerce member Patc Dawson. “It’s got so much to offer.”

“We couldn’t be more happy with all the people in the community that had the same vision,” Mazzoni said. “We’re really excited about it.”

During the opening celebration, children and young adults played in the yoga and Zumba room, which has chairs and tables around the periphery as well as a ping pong table.

After the opening, a dinner was held in the grand room to thank the donors and dignitaries who worked to make the community center a reality.

One hundred sixty people attended that event, during which special thanks was given to the community partners: The Ford Family Foundation, The McConnell Foundation, Shasta Regional Community Foundation, the City of Weed, City of Weed Police Department, Weed City Volunteer Fire Department, Grateful Deeds, Mt. Shasta Ski Park, Family & Community Resource Center of Weed, College of the Siskiyous, Rain Rock Casino, Weed Elementary School, Silver Sneakers, Grocery Outlet and the Weed Cougars.

Mike Rodriguez was given a plaque thanking him for more than 30 years work as administrator of Weed Recreation and Parks District, including two years planning the community center. Administrative assistant Cindy Smith also received a thank you plaque.

Recreation and Parks District Administrator Brianna Myers thanked WRPD Board members at the dinner, and they in turn thanked Myers and her assistant Jenny Gundeid for their roles in opening the Center.

The Recreation and Parks Board thanked TimberWorks and Schlumpberger Consulting Engineers for their work on the Center, Gundeid said.

“We got a lot of donations from you, the community,” said Mazzoni.

The new Community Center replaces the Center that opened in April 2014 and was then destroyed in the Boles Fire five months later.

The Community Center has a pool and Jacuzzi, a grand room for banquets and dances, a conference room, smaller rooms, a commercial/recreational kitchen, a large room for dance and exercise classes, and changing rooms.

The District is leasing a large room to Health Quest, the health club and physiotherapy office moving from the Mercantile. Health Quest has a large room for its members with spin cycles, and soon also weight machines.

Owner Paul Zwetsloot plans to offer discounted weightroom memberships for people who are members of the Community Center. He has been in the Mercantile for 17 years and is looking forward to moving into the new building, he said Saturday. Health Quest members will be able to use the pool, by agreement, he said.

The public will also be able to rent the pool for parties. It and much of the rest of the building are being rented by the hour. Pool parties are limited to 15 attendees. The cost includes a lifeguard.

Many people remarked on the new community center:

“It’s beautiful!” said Weed librarian Bobbi Eastwood on Saturday. “I was impressed.”

Chamber board member Frasae Peterson said, “We have a really small community, and this is really big. We have a passionate community, and we’re blessed to have that, which creates the ways for these things to happen for the community.

“I really hope that people take advantage of it because it’s rare. It’s the small important things outside of daily life to be involved in,” Peterson said.

Booklets are available at the center for a list of all the classes, costs to join or to rent a room for your event. There are many membership options, and members receive discounts on classes.

The Winter/Spring 2019 Activities Guides for the Weed Recreation and Parks District were fanned out on tables and counter for people to pick up.

Dances, tea parties, games and pizza nights are planned for this winter and spring for people of all different ages.

For seniors, a Spring Fling is planned for April 20.

Craft and paint parties, zumba and aquatic classes are planned. The classes are free to members and cost $2 to $5 per class for those who want to try something new.

A free weekly Weed seniors lunch and fitness class happens Mondays at noon. Non-residents are invited for a $3 donation.

All the classes start in February.

Bows, Braids & Breakfast is the first mother/daughter event scheduled Feb. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. Breakfast snacks, hair styling fun and making a bow are planned. Cost is $5 per pair for members and $10 per pair for non-members.

Mothers and sons are encouraged to come dress as superheroes for a March 2 event that will include games, music and pizza from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pre-register one week prior to the class. Register over the phone at 530-938-4685 or online at WRPD.recdesk.com.

The Weed Community Center is located at 161 E. Lincoln Street.