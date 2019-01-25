PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Mt. Shasta will be holding a Public Hearing at the regular City Council Meeting of February 11, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. The hearing will be held at the City Park upper lodge, 1315 Nixon Road, Mt. Shasta for the purpose of considering an energy service contract pursuant to California Government Code 4217.12-4217.18.

The purpose of this public hearing will be to give citizens an opportunity to make their comments known regarding the agreement being considered by City Council to enter into an energy service contract with Johnson Controls, Inc. If you are unable to attend the Public Hearing, written comments may be directed to Kathy Wilson, Deputy City Clerk, 305 N. Mt. Shasta Blvd, Mt. Shasta CA, 96067.

