The theme of the 2019 Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference is “Investing in our Future - One Youth at a Time.”

Scheduled for Feb. 5 to 9 in Anderson, that theme “defines both the challenges and opportunities facing our industry,” states Conference President Dale Orchard in his President’s Message.

The event includes the 70th Annual Forest Products & Construction Equipment Exposition Feb. 7, 8 and 9 at the Shasta District Fairgrounds in Anderson.

District 1 Congressman Doug LaMalfa is scheduled to give the keynote speech the morning of Feb. 7 during a breakfast at the Fairgrounds. He will speak on the current state of affairs in Washington D.C. and pending legislation, subsequent to the devastating wildfires that affected California this past year.

The topic of a panel discussion scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Feb. 7 is “Forests, Fires and Politics.” A panel of local politicians and “opinion leaders” will discuss the challenges faced by the logging industry and some of the proposed solutions.

On Friday morning, a panel will introduce local programs that are working to attract young workers and prepare them for the jobs operating today’s high-tech machinery.

The Conference includes exhibits, exhibitions, training sessions, seminars and workshops on topics related to the logging industry.

Some 500 school age children are expected to participate in an education event the morning of Feb. 7. It is designed to introduce students to forest management and the forest products industry.

Also scheduled are competitions, a golf tournament, auctions, a gun drawing and more.

A summary of events is below. For more details, see the website: https://www.sclcexpo.com/expo/current-expo.

“A priority of the Conference remains the educating of students, teachers, and individuals in the forest products and construction industries, as well as the public, about forest resources and the importance of our industry in properly maintaining and managing these resources,” Orchard states in his message. “In line with this year’s theme, our Education Day will host over 800 students and teachers. Additionally, with your continued support, $50,000 in scholarships were awarded this past year to graduating high school students and continuing college students that are furthering their education in fields related to the forest products and construction industries. We have also established a new “Youth Leadership Committee”, with the ultimate goal of establishing programs designed to develop interest from youth within our footprint for potential future careers in the industries our Conference supports. I am also proud to announce the addition of the Central Sierra In-Woods Forest Harvest Demonstration this past year, which hosted over 300 students and teachers, and compliments the existing Cascade In-Woods Forest Harvest Demonstration that has grown to over 800 attendees.”

Following is a list of events from the SCLC program:

Tuesday, Feb. 5

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Licensed Timber Operator Training Class (Day 1).

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – “Fireline Safety Awareness for Hired Vendors” at Shasta District Fairgrounds, Fusaro Hall. A safety training class that will allow attendees to receive an “Interagency Emergency Equipment Operator Card” issued by Cal Fire and US Forest Service through the State Fire Marshalls Office. When properly equipped, persons with the “Vendor Card” can work on fires under Cal Fire or Forest Service command.

Wednesday, Feb. 6

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Licensed Timber Operator Training Class (Day 2).

9 a.m. to conclusion – 38th Annual Golf Tournament. Check-in at 8 a.m. at Gold Hills Golf Club in Redding.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Associated California Loggers presents: “Risk Management.” Sponsored by Associated California Loggers and presented by ACL Safety Director Don Milani.

12 to 1:30 p.m. – Media Logging Contest

1 to 5 p.m. – Associated California Loggers presents: First Aid/CPR. Sponsored by Associated California Loggers and presented by ACL Safety Director, Don Milani.

8 p.m. to midnight – Logger’s Association of Northern California presents: First Aid/CPR

Thursday, Feb. 7

8 to 11 a.m. – Gin Fizz Breakfast. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast, eye openers, memorials and awards will be featured, along with Congressman Doug LaMalfa’s keynote speech.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Education Day, by invitation only. Each year SCLC enlists the assistance of volunteers which include professional foresters, loggers, resource professionals, agency staff, scientists, business owners and landowners. They host local and regional students and introduce them to forest management and the forest products industry.

11 a.m. – Exhibits open at Shasta District Fairgrounds

12:30 p.m. to conclusion – Presidents Ax Throw. Past Conference Presidents compete for the Mike Balcom award.

1 to 2:30 p.m. – Panel Discussion – “Forests, Fires and Politics.” The panel will feature presentations by our local politicians and opinion leaders. The panel will discuss the challenges our industry is facing and some of the solutions they are working on.

1:30 to 3 p.m. – Logging Sports Exhibition: College teams will compete with the professionals in traditional logging sports events including.

3 to 4:30 p.m. Workshop – “The Business of Logging –Managing the Financial Processes of the Logging and Construction Industries.”

3 to 4:30 p.m. – Schinnerer Insurance Services presents: “Driver Training and Safety”

3 p.m. to conclusion – SCLC Board Meeting.

5 p.m. – Exhibits close

6 p.m. – Presidents Reception and Vendor Dinner for those who have a ticket.

Friday, Feb. 8

7 a.m. to conclusion – Alumni Breakfasts

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Future Farmers of America Forestry Contest. Registration starts at 7 a.m. High school natural resource students from northern California who are participating in Future Farmers of America will compete in 8 to 10 contests that are judged to determine who has the best overall knowledge of forestry skills. Through this process the students are introduced to resource professionals and obtain a better understanding of the forest products industry.

9 a.m. – Exhibits open at Shasta District Fairgrounds

9 to 10 a.m. – “Introduction to CAL TREES.” CAL TREES is the new on-line location for filing THPs, Exemptions, Emergencies and other reports to Cal Fire. The introduction will provide a hands-on demonstration of how to access the program with emphasis on application by LTOs for filing exemptions and accessing records.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – World Strongest Logger Competition

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Training the Next Generation of Loggers. A panel will introduce local programs that are working to attract young workers as well as prepare them for the jobs operating today’s high-tech machinery.

10:30 a.m. to conclusion – Ladies Day Champagne Brunch

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Logging Sports Exhibition.

1 to 2:30 p.m. – Panel Discussion: Cal Fire Forestry Update. Cal Fire personnel will present updates on topics important to LTOs and RPFs. Topics will include: the California Forest Incentives Program, update on the rebuilding of the l.A. Moran Reforestation Center, Key Principles for Operating the Post-Fire Environment, and an update on the Exemption and Emergency notice process and upcoming changes.

1:30 to 2:15 p.m. – Wild Things, Wildlife Show. Wild Things, Inc. was founded in 1987 to house and care for displaced wildlife and educating the public with a message of conservation and appreciation for natural wonders.

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Panel Discussion “Equipment Manufactures Updates.”

5 p.m. – Exhibits close

6:30 p.m. to conclusion – Lumberjack Banquet & Education Auction – Doors open at 5:30 at Win-River Resort Casino in Redding. For those who have tickets.

Saturday, Feb. 9

6:30 to 10 a.m. – Truckers Seminar. Doors open at 6:30 a.m.

8 a.m. to conclusion – Past Presidents Breakfast.

9 a.m. – Exhibits open at Shasta District Fairgrounds

9 a.m. to conclusion – “Log Loader Skills Competition”

9 a.m. to conclusion – “Excavator Rodeo.” Experienced excavator operators will fight time and gravity to take home the prize money.

10 to 10:45 a.m. – Wild Things, Wildlife Show

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – World Strongest Logger Competition

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Logging Sports Exhibition

2 to 2:45 p.m. – Wild Things, Wildlife Show

3 p.m. – Sierra-Cascade Logging Conference Gun Drawing. Tickets will be for sale at Fairgrounds during the Equipment Expo. First Place Winner: Four guns; Smith & Wesson M&P 15 Sport 223 rifle with a Red Dot Sight, Glock G21SF 45 ACP Pistol, Winchester model 70-300 Mag Rifle w/ Leupold Scope and a Benelli 12ga. x 3 /1/2" Max SBE3 Shotgun.

Second Prize: $1,000 gift certificate to Sportman’s Warehouse.