FILED

Siskiyou County

January 9, 2019

COLLEEN SETZER, CLERK

BY: S. Gray, Deputy Clerk

FILING FEE - $14.50

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person(s) listed below have abandoned the use of the following fictitious business name(s):

REMAX of Mt. Shasta, 117 W. Lake St., Mt. Shasta, CA 96067; Siskiyou County

The fictitious business name was filed in Siskiyou County on:

9-30-2014

File No. 2014-47-277

Registered Owner(s):

New Kids Inc., 117 W. Lake St., Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

Biner Mandu Inc., 117 W. Lake Street, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

State of Corporation: California

This business was conducted by: Co-Partners, A Corporation, Joint Venture

I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares as true information which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime).

/s/ Colleen Cena

Print: New Kids Inc., Colleen Cena, Pres.

/s/ Beverly Shannon

Print: Biner Mandu Inc., Beverly Shannon, Pres.

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Siskiyou County on date indicated by file stamp above.

8297 msan ja23,30,fe6,13p