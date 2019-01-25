FILED
Siskiyou County
January 9, 2019
COLLEEN SETZER, CLERK
BY: S. Gray, Deputy Clerk
FILING FEE - $14.50
STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person(s) listed below have abandoned the use of the following fictitious business name(s):
REMAX of Mt. Shasta, 117 W. Lake St., Mt. Shasta, CA 96067; Siskiyou County
The fictitious business name was filed in Siskiyou County on:
9-30-2014
File No. 2014-47-277
Registered Owner(s):
New Kids Inc., 117 W. Lake St., Mt. Shasta, CA 96067
Biner Mandu Inc., 117 W. Lake Street, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067
State of Corporation: California
This business was conducted by: Co-Partners, A Corporation, Joint Venture
I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares as true information which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime).
/s/ Colleen Cena
Print: New Kids Inc., Colleen Cena, Pres.
/s/ Beverly Shannon
Print: Biner Mandu Inc., Beverly Shannon, Pres.
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Siskiyou County on date indicated by file stamp above.
8297 msan ja23,30,fe6,13p