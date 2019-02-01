Snow levels in south central and southeast Siskiyou County are predicted to drop to an elevation of 5,000 feet late Friday afternoon, then to 4,000 feet overnight, according to a National Weather Service Winter Storm Warning.

The forecast calls for snow levels to continue to drop across the area Sunday and Monday as another system moves inland.

NWS foresees the possibility of moderate to heavy snow down to 2,500 feet Sunday night through Monday.

Heavy snow is forecast above 5,000 feet and moderate snow between 4,000 and 5,000 feet through Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are expected above 5,000 feet, and snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches are expected down to 2,500 feet through Saturday morning. Also in the forecast are winds that may gust to 40 to 50 mph through Friday tonight.

From Sunday evening through Monday evening, heavy snow of 8 to 15 inches is possible with higher amounts over the mountains, according to a National Weather Service Winter Storm Watch.

Winter Travel Preparations

Caltrans District 2 put out a Winter Travel Preparations release for Feb. 1 to 5, advising motorists traveling into higher elevations to travel with chains, be prepared for winter driving conditions, and expect delays.

Truck and/or vehicle screening may take place over the weekend at Fawndale Road, approximately 10 miles north of Redding, for northbound Interstate 5 travelers, depending on weather conditions, according to Caltrans. Screening is anticipated for northbound Interstate 5 travelers at Fawndale Road between Monday and Tuesday.

Caltrans says its District 2 maintenance crews are staffed and prepared for winter weather travel. “Motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully around our crews as they work the highways,” Caltrans states in the release.

Winter weather driving information can be viewed at the District 2 Winter Maintenance and Operations webpage:

http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist2/chainup/winmaint.htm

Information on chain requirements can be viewed here:

http://www.dot.ca.gov/cttravel/chain-controls.html

For more information, contact the District 2 Public Information Office during business hours at (530) 225-3426. The District 2 Road Conditions Hotline is available 24/7 at (530) 225-3452 and is updated with significant traffic impacts. Motorists can also follow Caltrans District 2 on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

Other resources include QuickMap, the District 2 Website, and One-Stop-Shop:

http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ (also available by app.)

http://dot.ca.gov/d2/

http://oss.weathershare.org/