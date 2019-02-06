NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

1. The City of Weed (hereinafter “CITY”) is soliciting Requests for Qualifications for City Engineer services, and will receive proposals in the Office of the City Clerk, 550 Main Street, P.O. Box 470, Weed, California, up to the hour of 4:00 PM, Monday April 1, 2019.

2. The services to be performed by the successful proposer are described in the Request for Qualifications. Copies of the Request for Qualifications are available from the CITY at:

City Clerk’s Office

City of Weed

550 Main Street

P.O. Box 470

Weed, CA 96094

(530) 938-5020

3. All responsive proposals shall be reviewed and evaluated by the CITY in order to determine which proposer best meets the “CITY’s” needs for the position. The criteria by which the “CITY” shall evaluate proposals are set forth in the Request for Qualifications.

4. The “CITY” reserves the right to reject any and all proposals or waive any irregularities in any proposal or the proposal process.

• City Issues RFQs February 1, 2019

• Qualification Submittals Due to City April 1, 2019

• Interviews Week of April 15, 2019

• City Council Approval May 9, 2019

5. The City of Weed is an Equal Opportunity employer and does not discriminate regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.

Dated: February 1, 2019

Sandra Duchi

City Clerk

