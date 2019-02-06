PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Weed Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 550 Main Street, Weed, CA 96094, to consider the following:

Amending the Municipal Code Section 18.24.270 to achieve compliance with California Government Code 65852.3, 65852.4, and 65852.5.

Please contact City Hall on the day before the scheduled meeting to confirm that the item will be heard on that date. If you challenge the matter in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public meeting described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Manager at, or prior to, the meeting.

All interested persons are invited to attend and have the right to be heard on this and any other agenda item.

The application, staff report, and supporting documentation are on file at City Hall, and can be viewed on weekdays during business hours.

Sincerely,

Sandra Duchi

City Clerk

