Lien Sale

Notice of Lien Sale Storage Unit Auction to begin on February 6 at 9 a.m. and end on February 14, 2019 at storagetreasures.com.

Under the Business and Professions Code, Division 8. Special Business Regulations [18400-2298.25], Chapter 10. Self-Service Storage Facilities [21700-21716] we are enforcing lien sale laws on the following tenants at Butte Self-Stor, 5327 Truck Village Dr., Mt. Shasta, CA 96067

• Georganne Muller – Appears to contain tires, chair, misc. boxes and furniture.

• Andrea Nelson – Appears to contain bike frames, dresser, chairs, misc. boxes and furniture.

• Travis Hunt – Appears to contain beds, furniture, boxes, books, clothing, toys.

