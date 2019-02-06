Notice of Proposed Timber Harvest and Request for information on Domestic Water Supply

Please Contact Jesse McNames RPF# 2864 at (530) 598-1844 if surface domestic water is being used within 1000 feet downstream of the following location of planned timber harvest operations. The Greyrocks Timber Harvest Plan is located in Shasta and Trinity County: Township 38 North; Range 05 West; Sections 09 and 11, Mount Diablo Baseline and Meridian. Upper Castle Creek, Castle Creek, Root Creek and unnamed tributaries which are tributary to the East Fork of Trinity River and the Sacramento River, are located within the harvest operations. Harvest is planned for the 2020 operating season. Please respond within 10 days of publication of this notice.

