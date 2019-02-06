Notice of Public Hearing

Planning and Service Area 2 Area Agency on Aging (PSA 2 AAA) invites older adults and other interested persons to attend a Public Hearing on the PSA 2 AAA 2019-2020 Area Plan Update. This meeting will offer the public an opportunity to provide comments to the PSA 2 AAA on the Area Plan Update.

The Area Plan Update identifies the nature and scope of a continuum of services for older persons and disabled adults under the Older Americans Act. The Area Plan Update proposes the following contracted services and programs: Homemaker, Information and Assistance, Evidence-Based Health Promotion, Family Caregiver Support Programs, Congregate and Home Delivered Meals, Legal Services and Transportation. In addition, the Area Plan Update will address the continuation of the following direct services provided by PSA 2 AAA: Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP), Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Information and Assistance and Elder Abuse Prevention Education.

The Public Hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Dignity Health Connected Living, 100 Mercy Oaks Drive, Redding, California.

The public is welcome. Older Adults are encouraged to attend. Please call (530) 842-1687 should you have questions about the Public Hearing.

