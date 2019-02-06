Public Notice

Black Fox Timber Management Group is currently preparing a major amendment to the Old Mill Harvest Plan (THP) in Siskiyou County. The amendment is located on the north edge of McCloud, CA. Legal description is: Portions of Section 31 T40N R02W, Portions of Section 6 T39N R02W, Portions of Section 36 T4N R03W, and Portions of Section 1 T39N R03W, MDB&M. As per the California Code of Regulation Title 14§1032.10, information is requested regarding surface domestic water use from Squaw Valley Creek, or any other tributaries or ditches within 1,000 feet downstream of the THP boundary so that those supplies may be adequately protected during operations. Responses to this notice are requested within 10 days from the date of this publication. Please respond to Bob Hutcheson, Black Fox Timber Management Group, PO Box 687, McCloud, CA 96057, (530) 964-9756 (office), bobhutcheson@blackfoxtimber.com.

