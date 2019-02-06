North State Giving Tuesday raised $872,884 on Nov. 27, 2018 for participating nonprofit organizations in Siskiyou, Shasta and Tehama counties.

It was the fourth year Shasta Regional Community Foundation has hosted the 14-hour online giving campaign.

Detailed results for all 178 participating nonprofits can be seen at www.northstategives.org.

Following are some of the details presented in the North State Giving Tuesday 2018 Community Report:

• 6,462 donations – 1,000 more than in 2017;

• $125 average gift per donor;

• Gifts were received from 37 states and 4 other countries;

• Top 5 cities to give by number of gifts: Redding, Mt. Shasta, Yreka, Weed, Anderson;

• $240,765 in pre-scheduled gifts accounted for 30% of the total raised;

• 87% of all gifts were $100 or less;

• 31% of donors gave to an organization for the first time;

• Every nonprofit and every category received donations;

• Nearly 25% of the total amount raised was donated for nonprofits in the Youth category;

• The next top categories were: Arts & Culture and Community, both at just over 10%, and Education and Human Service, both slightly under 10%;

• An 82% increase in social media reach over 2017 meant more online exposure for participating organizations;

• 79% of donors covered the online transaction fees, ensuring nonprofits received the full impact of their gifts;

• More than $44,000 was generated for Carr and Camp Fire immediate relief efforts;

• Since 2015, North State Giving Tuesday donors have raised $3,061,859 for nonprofit organizations;

• Reasons donors say they give: “I belive it’s important to give locally.” “I wanted to help a nonprofit increase its capacity.” “I usually support these nonprofits in my annual giving.” “I wanted to be part of a community event.” “I was moved by a story.”

• The 2019 North State Giving Tuesday is scheduled for Dec. 3.