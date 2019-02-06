Scott Valley Unified School District

is inviting Contractors to bid on HVAC Modernization project at Etna High School. The project is a Proposition 39 project.

Location of Project: Etna High School, 400 Howell Avenue, Etna, CA 96027.

A mandatory Pre-bid Walk-thru is scheduled on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

Bid packages are due no later than 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Scott Valley Unified School District Office, 11918 Main Street / P.O. Box 687, Fort Jones, CA 96032.

Plans and Specifications may be obtained at Semingson Architecture & Engineering, Inc., 3233 Brush St., Cottonwood, CA 96022 (530) 347-5500.

8314 msan fe6c