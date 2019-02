Dunsmuir High School is holding its Winter Coronation on Friday night, Feb. 8, at halftime of the varsity boys basketball game against Tulelake.

The final regular season game of the season is scheduled to start at about 6:30 p.m., following the JV boys game that will start at 5:00.

Nominated couples are: seniors Skyler Shoop and Evan Freeman, juniors Naomi Johnson and Isacc Day-Williams, sophomores Sarah Davis and Zakkary Powell, and freshmen Gage Padula and Irene Myers.