Mount Shasta High School's Carnival week royalty crowning ceremony is scheduled for Friday night, Feb. 8, before the start of the varsity girls basketball game, sometime between 6 and 6:30 p.m. or so.

It's also Senior Night, recognizing winter sports senior athletes before the final regular season home basketball games of the season.

The Bears are hosting the Weed Cougars, beginning with the JV girls game at 4 p.m.

Mount Shasta's varsity boys and JV boys teams will both be attempting to finish their league championship seasons without a loss.

Carnival candidates are: freshmen Hopi Baker and Nic Hansen, sophomores Haley Brown and Kyle Ellorin, juniors Iris Lourak and Elias Rodriguez Romo, juniors Tate Harkness and Holden Van Laeken, seniors Tatjiana Kennedy and Gavin Paisley, seniors Zoe Becker and Branden Reeves, seniors Angela Hamilton and Kody Bauman, seniors Ialee Hering and Nolan Johnson.