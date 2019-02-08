A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service with a forecast for heavy snow between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10.

Areas listed in the Warning include Interstate 5 south of Weed through the Siskiyou and Shasta County border, including the city of Mt. Shasta and Dunsmuir; State Route 89, including Snowmans Summit, Dead Horse Summit and McCloud.

Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches are in the forecast with winds gusts possibly as high as 40 mph in exposed areas and high terrain.

The Warning states, “Gusty winds could also cause some blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility, especially in higher elevations. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.”

The Warning is posted at: https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=CAZ082&warncounty=CAC093&firewxzone=CAZ282&local_place1=Mt%20Shasta%20CA&product1=Winter+Storm+Warning&lat=41.3282&lon=-122.3258#.XF22Pc_YpGM

A Winter Storm Warning, according to NWS, “means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now.”

NWS suggests the following precautionary/preparedness actions:

• Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

• If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

• The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

Caltrans District 2 issued the following information in a news release about the forecast:

Motorists traveling into higher elevations are advised to travel with chains, be prepared for winter driving conditions, and expect delays.

Truck and/or vehicle screening is anticipated for northbound Interstate 5 travelers at Fawndale Road, approximately 10 miles north of Redding, during these storm systems.

Caltrans District 2 Maintenance crews are staffed and prepared for winter weather travel. Motorists are urged to drive slowly and carefully around our crews as they work the highways.

Winter weather driving information can be viewed at the District 2 Winter Maintenance and Operations webpage: www.dot.ca.gov/dist2/chainup/winmaint.htm.

Information on chain requirements can be viewed at www.dot.ca.gov/cttravel/chain-controls.html

For more information, contact the District 2 Public Information Office during business hours at (530) 225-3426.

The District 2 Road Conditions Hotline is available 24/7 at (530) 225-3452 and is updated with significant traffic impacts. Motorists can also follow Caltrans District 2 on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

Other helpful resources include QuickMap, the District 2 website, and One-Stop-Shop:

http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ (also available by app.)

http://dot.ca.gov/d2/

http://oss.weathershare.org/