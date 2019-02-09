The death of a man whose body was found Thursday, Feb. 7, at the bottom of an embankment near North Old Stage Road, northwest of Weed, has been ruled a homicide.

A vehicle linked to the victim, 31 year old Hunter Simms, a resident of Texas, was recovered near the scene of the incident and is being examined by investigators, according to a news release from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the following information in its news release:

“On Friday, February 8, 2019, an autopsy was conducted to help investigators determine the cause and manner of death of a man found deceased at the bottom of an embankment in vicinity of a rural county road.

“The death has been ruled a homicide.

“On Thursday, February 7, 2019 at about 11:15 a.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible deceased body observed by a utility worker at the bottom of an embankment near North Old State Road in vicinity of Eddy Creek Road, a remote area located northwest of Weed, California.

“A California Highway Patrol officer and Sheriff’s Office units arrived shortly thereafter and confirmed the body was that of a deceased male adult.

“Sheriff’s Office patrol units and Major Crimes Unit, including detectives and forensic technician, conducted an extensive crime scene investigation.

“Several deputies, detectives, assisting officers, and volunteers from the SCSO’s Search and Rescue team conducted a detailed search of the area looking for items of evidentiary value. The CHP assisted at the scene, along with Siskiyou County Public Roads Department.”

The Sheriff’s Office states that: “Investigative leads are being pursued by MCU detectives. The North State Major Investigation Team and local Siskiyou Unified Major Investigation Team, both California Department of Justice, Bureau of Investigations-led drug task forces are also assisting with the follow-up investigation.”

Sheriff Jon Lopey urges anyone with information about this incident to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office 24-hour Dispatch Center at 530-841-2900.