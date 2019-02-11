The National Weather Service is forecasting light to moderate snow through Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Shasta area, followed by “very heavy snow.”

Total snow accumulations, according to the forecast, include 6 to 12 inches through Tuesday afternoon, then an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow is Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

The forecast area includes the city of Mt. Shasta, Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Tennant, Interstate 5 and Highways 89 and 97.

“Heavy wet snow could bring down trees and cause power outages,” according to NWS. “Strong winds to 60 mph will create near blizzard conditions at times over the higher elevations and exposed areas. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.”

Snow will change to rain in many areas by late Wednesday afternoon as snow levels rise, according to the forecast.

See more details at: https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=CAZ082&warncounty=CAC093&firewxzone=CAZ282&local_place1=Mt%20Shasta%20CA&product1=Winter+Storm+Warning&lat=41.3282&lon=-122.3258#.XGH6IM_YpGM