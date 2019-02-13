The Inyo-Mono Integrated Regional Water Management Program and Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District is hosting an open forum meeting to discuss water in the Indian Wells Valley … and there’s pie!

The meeting is on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Inyokern Town Hall from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

At the meeting, the community can:

• Learn about what IRVMP is and how the Inyo-Mono program has helped with water issues in the Indian Wells Valley

• Learn the basics about the local water system — where water comes from, how it is treated and where it goes

• Learn about and participate in a discussion about Indian Wells Valley water needs and how the IRWM Program can help

• Discuss grant opportunities for disadvantaged communities

For more information, call Allison Dodds 760-709-6052.