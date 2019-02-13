The Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District (EKCRCD) has three vacancies on its board and is seeking new directors.

The EKCRCD is a Special District of Kern County that was formed in 1953 and comprises the portion of the county east of the Sierras and bounded to the north by the Inyo county line, to the south by the Rosamond Hills area, and to the east by the San Bernardino county line. It receives a small portion of Kern County property tax dollars, but also periodically applies for and receives grant funding from the state or federal governments or non-profit organizations. It is governed by a board of seven directors who meet monthly. All of the directors are volunteers. The district has one half-time administrative assistant, and the board takes an active role in the creation and implementation of programs. This not-for-profit group’s mission is to help “people to conserve, improve, and sustain, the natural resources, environment, and economy of Eastern Kern County.”

In 2017 the district was awarded a grant from the California Department of Conservation and used the funds to sponsor a series of seven educational presentations/workshops; hold two drought tolerant – plant sales; install a California Irrigation Management Information System station at NAWS China Lake; upgrade and add publications to its website; and in partnership with Quail Forever, provide and install signage at wildlife guzzlers.

Each fall the District holds an annual drought tolerant plant – sale and, with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, also sponsors a poster contest for elementary-school children.

The term of office of director is four years, commencing November 2018. Qualifications for appointment are that an applicant must be an owner of land or a designated agent of a landowner in the district, must reside in the district, and be a registered voter in the state of California (Public Resources Code, Section 9352).

If you would like to apply for the position, please email a letter of interest containing your name, address, telephone number, resume of work and educational experience demonstrating an interest in soil and water conservation, a brief statement of other qualifications, and a statement that you possess the statutory qualifications described above to ekcrcd@gmail.com. You may also send a letter to Eastern Kern Co. RCD, 300 S. Richmond Rd., Ridgecrest, 93555.