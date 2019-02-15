On Feb. 6, 2019, Mrs. Carolyn Elizabeth Kratz, surrounded by those who loved her, quietly and gently took her leave of this world to sing, dance and rejoice with her youngest daughter Jacki, and her patient and loving Heavenly Father.

All who had the pleasure of knowing Carolyn recall her beautiful vibrant smile, joyful laughter, vivacious, audacious,fearless and fiercely loving strength, and her wild, unpredictable, adventurous and fun personality.

She was the mother to six children: Tony, David, Annie (Tristan), Delores, Jacki and Crystal. She was a proud grandmother of seven and great grandmother of five.

She believed that to be alive is to be of service and spent her life giving of herself and being actively engaged in her community and organizations focused on developing children and young adults into powerful, productive citizens. In doing so, she became the mother and reliable friend to many.

She was the loyal, loving and proud wife and life partner to her high school sweetheart, Mike (Melvin) Kratz. They met in 1959 when Mike was giving a group of girls a ride home in his notorious ’57 Chevy Bel Aire. As the story goes, “Once Carolyn got in the car, all the other girls were told to get out, and there was never anyone else sitting beside me in the front seat.” Mike and Carolyn were married six months later and enjoyed a lively, eventful, family-centered, strong marriage of almost sixty years.

Carolyn was happiest when she was doing anything with her husband and children. She shined when she was working with and engaged with helping her family. And family included anyone she loved.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. Mike and the family look forward to seeing everyone who enjoyed this wonderful force of nature that brought joy and good times to so many, by sharing in their celebration of a woman they loved so profoundly.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Carolyn’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

https://www.nationalmssociety.org/