Recently, President Trump expressed delight in the Democratic “Green New Deal” resolution introduced by Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Edward J. Markey. Trump suggested that with the reduction of the “carbon footprint” outlined in the resolution: planes, cars, cows, oil, gas and the military would be eliminated. It’s important that with many of the president’s statements, we need to get the facts.

First, the resolution is not limited to just the environment, however, this article will focus primarily on environmental issues. Sixty nine percent of Americans accept and worry about climate change. A resolution is not legislation, it is an action to solve a problem that, in this case, can have environmental, economic and national security ramifications.

The Green New Deal’s key goal is to cut green house gas emissions to zero within ten years while guaranteeing jobs for all. This goal may be over-ambitious and unworkable, according to opponents. Much like the skepticism encountered when President Kennedy announced sending a man to the moon by the end of the decade, and we all know how that turned out. Nuclear physicist and secretary of energy, Ernest Moniz, under President Obama, suggested the resolution was “just impractical,” recommending a low carbon solution on a time frame that is achievable. Additional provisions included providing 100 percent of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable and zero emission energy sources, such as solar and wind, repairing and upgrading our infrastructure, building or updating energy efficient “smart power” grids to provide working, affordable power by eliminating pollution and greenhouse gas emissions as much as technologically feasible.

Updating all existing buildings and building new buildings to achieve maximal energy efficiency, providing safety, affordability, comfort and durability, including through electrification. Create a zero emission transportation industry including high speed rail; promote clean manufacturing reducing greenhouse emissions as much as technologically feasible and lastly, collaborating with farmers and ranchers to eliminate pollution and greenhouse emissions as much is technologically feasible.

It should be made clear that this is a very bold resolution, not legislation that stipulates and should be noted that some of the key provisions call only for “technologically feasible” changes.

Contrary to what has been circulated on the media by opponents, the resolution does not eliminate planes, cars, cows, gas and the military. In a nutshell, the resolution is a long overdue attempt to fight climate change in an attempt to save our planet.

John Swanson

Hornbrook