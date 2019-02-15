The Rotary Club of China Lake will host the annual Scholarship Dinner and Auction on Saturday, March 18, 2019. This is the major fundraiser for the scholarships that the club awards each year to senior high school students in Ridgecrest and Trona.

Each year the club awards between $16,000 and $20,000 in scholarships, depending on the generosity of the people attending the dinner and auction.

The event will be held at the Kerr McGee Center with social and silent auction starting at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m.

Dinner will be catered by Casa Corona and served buffet style. There will be beef tenderloin and lemon chicken, along with the fixin’s.

All profits go toward local scholarships.

There is a $30 donation per person required.

Make checks out to Rotary Club of China Lake Foundation.

Tickets may be obtained from Bob Gould, 760-608-9831, any club member or the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce.