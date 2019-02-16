Well travelers, the rains continue. The rainbow at the end of this winter season will be long lasting snow, precious water, more food and habitat for wildlife, and the promise of abundant wildflowers come this spring. Death Valley looks to have a prolific wildflower season coming. Some campers are already looking into reserving spots, as the wildflower season in Death Valley is also a nice weather time to visit the area.

We have two unique camping arrangements for you. Some folks like staying more in town, others prefer a bit out of town with more scenery. This is also true for campers who want both an RV park and hotel on the same property. The first is a gem for many reasons; we think you may like it.

Olancha RV Park and Motel is an ideal location if you want to visit Death Valley and would like to RV camp off of Interstate 395. Mount Whitney is also a very short drive from Olancha RV Park and Motel. For campers who like to fish, it’s also just minutes to some prime fishing locations. If combining Death Valley and superb fishing in one short vacation sounds appealing, this just might be the place for you. There is another delightful reason you may want to stay here. Olancha Café, onsite, offers healthy, natural, all from scratch prepared meals. No pesticides or hormones, or GMO’s in the food here. We are talking grass fed bison, free range and cage free choices, fantastic vegan dishes, with American, Native American, and Mexican cuisine items. Compliment the meal with one of their signature date shakes. If you want a kid’s meal or snacks, they have you covered as well.

The campground itself is nicely appointed. The drive-through full hook-up sites are generous, 30 and 50 amp service, with really reasonable rates. Showers and a Laundromat will keep everything clean during your visit. Swimming is seasonal, spring fed, in the nice pool area. WiFi available, keep connected if need be. Pets are welcomed at Olancha RV Park and Motel.

Guest rooms are right next to the RV Park. All rooms are fresh and comfortable. Have you ever slept in a teepee? Up to six guests can stay in a teepee-style tent, beautifully furnished with premium bedding. Heating and air conditioning is provided and ceiling fan. Meeting friends for a unique adventure is right here for you.

For a different atmosphere, an RV resort and hotel in Nevada may suit you. Russ and Lori visited the Carson Valley Inn and Casino in Minden, Nevada. This was a quick trip in winter conditions, so we chose to drive the Jeep Renegade this time and stay at the Inn. Our stay was absolutely wonderful and folks, do we have some things to share. As we registered, two folks from the hotel and casino greeted us. A nice overview of where everything is and things to do were enthusiastically commented to us, with a genuine desire that their guests feel welcomed.

Since we chose to arrive at the hotel about 4:00 p.m., our room was ready and we were a bit hungry. Many choices for eating there, we decided on Katie’s Country Kitchen, a 24-hour coffee shop. Russ ordered a breakfast sirloin steak and eggs. What he was served was a huge, first class steak with lots of fresh hash browns, eggs, and toast. Adventurers, for $11.99, two people can easily split this meal and be completely satisfied. Only an example, the entire menu offers the same quality. RV Park guests and hotel guests alike rave about the food here.

Indoor spas and pool are clean and refreshing. It was so pleasant at night, relaxing in the spa, while still viewing the outdoors through the full length glass walls. Our room was very comfortable, and the refrigerator was welcomed for our food we could not finish in one sitting!

Carson Valley Inn RV Resort is right next to the hotel, large sites, full hook-up, with showers and laundry room available. A shuttle is available between the RV Resort and Main Hotel/Casino. On a side note, gasoline and diesel fuel was very reasonable at their general store. Pets are welcomed here and an outside pet area is well maintained.

Planning an RV adventure destination with folks who do not RV? This is made simple with a little bit of investigation. Different desired modes of travel and accommodations can have everybody happy when staying at the same location. However you get there, wherever you stay, enjoy life. So, Let’s Get Rollin’!

To contact Russ and Lori, email them at Russ.Lori.Rollin@gmail.com

•••

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.