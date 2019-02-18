WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Doug LaMalfa said he supports President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration to secure the southern border and said the funding bill signed on Friday is notable for northern California because it “significantly increase(s) funding for the US Forest Service to manage federal lands.”

H.J. Res. 31, otherwise known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019, will keep the government funded through Sept. 30. It passed in the House of Representatives by a margin of 300-128 after the Senate passed the legislation 83-16.

LaMalfa pointed out the bill also provides $3.7 billion for rural development programs and increases the federal government’s cost share of the 2018 wildfires to 90 percent. This includes the devastating Carr and Camp fires, he noted.

“I support the President’s decision today to use the powers of the executive to secure our southern border,” said LaMalfa in a statement on Friday. “I would have preferred to accomplish this legislatively, but the intractability of Democrat leadership to adequately address this issue has made that impossible.”

LaMalfa said Trump’s decision is not without precedent and pointed out that there have been nearly 60 national emergencies declared by US presidents since 1976.

“Similarly, previous governors of New Mexico and Arizona have also declared states of emergency along the border in the past,” LaMalfa said. “I’ve been working with the White House to ensure funding for disaster recovery and critical civil works projects, such as levees and water storage, are not affected by a shift in funding in this process. The situation at the southern border is a humanitarian and national security crisis, and it’s a national emergency. The stubborn opposition to a regulated border is incomprehensible and endangers American citizens.

“After a lengthy shutdown already this year, it was important for both sides to come together and reach an agreement to keep the government open,” LaMalfa continued. “While I’d like to see more funds for increased border security, this bill provides a down payment for 55 miles of new physical barriers along the southern border, as well as new technology to combat human trafficking and narcotics. The President can now use the powers of the Executive to bring our border security to an acceptable level – greatly improving on the shortcomings of this bill.”

LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.