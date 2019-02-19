California City is planning to have two storefronts to dispense legal medical and commercial cannabis as well as 10 mobile units that can sell the products anywhere in the state of California – while California City collects the taxes. The plan is for one dispensary on Highway 14 and one on Highway 58 to catch the cross traffic. The city is currently accepting applications and the California City Council will make the final determination as to who receives the permits.

That was the word when California City Mayor Chuck McGuire spoke to the Democratic Club of the High Desert in Ridgecrest on Feb. 16. McGuire touched on many topics, but everyone wanted to know about marijuana.

He gave an update.

“Right now we are to the point now where we have got some growers,” McGuire said. He added that “we are going to see . . . a lot of the money is dealing with manufacturing. That’s where the CBD oils come from.”

The city also has the plans for the two store-fronts and 10 mobiles which will dispense both medical and recreational marijuana products. He said that once permitted by the state, the mobiles will be able to sell the products anywhere in California, with California City getting the taxes.

He added that no dispensaries are currently open, but “we are taking applications now.” He later added that the city is accepting applications for the mobile units as well. The mobile units will be unmarked.

“Usually the mobiles will stay more towards the medical aspect of it. But, yeah, if somebody wants recreational they can do that,” McGuire said.

McGuire shot down rumors about Mike Tyson buying land in California City to grow marijuana.

“I don’t know what happened but they chose to back out of the deal,” he said. “Whether [Tyson] comes back or not, that will be up to him.”

California City, of course, made history by becoming the first city in Kern County to permit commercial medical cannabis cultivation. It later went on allow recreational cannabis cultivation and sales as well and is informally regarded as the “green” capital of Kern County. McGuire said that marijuana plants will be individually traced and tracked under careful control, as will CBD oils and edibles.

“Everything is traced and tracked,” he said. “If you violate it, you lose all your permits. You are out of business. We are not doing this blindly.” He said there are also background checks prior to awarding the permits.

As a former California Highway Patrol officer who personally opposed cannabis, McGuire said he underwent a change of heart and now supports a rational policy of cannabis control to help offer the municipal services and amenities necessary for the city. McGuire said he changed his views when he educated himself on the topic. Specifically, he said he was swayed by the medical uses as well as the economic prospects for California City. He also said he was influenced by his responsibility to protect the California constitution and represent his constituents’ views.

“We are not going to change from a democracy to a dictatorship, so I changed my vote,” he said.

McGuire previously spoke about how because of location and geography California City lacks many of the amenities of a larger city.

Democratic Club publicist and California City Community Development Director Matthew Alexander added that it is important to understand how close California City has been to bankruptcy in the recent past. “For whatever reason, we have a lot of poverty and there are a lot of issues in the city.”

“You have to try and think outside the box to get what you want,” McGuire said more than once.

In other news, McGuire said there is talk of putting a second prison in California City. There is already a state prison there.

The atmosphere of the meeting became briefly tense when McGuire made a joke about turning down a job to provide security for then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. He said Schwarzenegger “upset me because he tried to annihilate public schools.” A club member spoke up, calling the joke inappropriate and McGuire apologized immediately.

McGuire said he appreciates what he called California City’s “good relationship” with Ridgecrest. “We depend on our neighbors. That’s what we do out here, because that’s all we have.”