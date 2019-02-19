When the Ridgecrest City Council meets this Wednesday, on the agenda is the possibility of a new tax for Ridgecrest.

Specifically, council will be discussing whether or not to approve forming a park assessment district. According to a staff report, the annual assessment or tax would initially be $49 per residential unit or commercial half-acre. This would reportedly raise around $636,000 annually, which would be used for local parks and recreation projects only.

According to information from the city, the first priorities of the district would be repairing Pinney Pool (latest estimate: $3 million) and completing an ADA compliance upgrade on the bathrooms at the senior center. Other eventual projects mentioned include improvements to Jackson Park, the Kerr McGee Center, Veterans Memorial Park/Freedom Park (including a two-stall restroom for use by Splash Pad visitors), Upjohn Park, Pearson Park and the Kerr McGee Youth Sports Complex.

According to the report, the city previously entered into an agreement with Willdan Financial Services, and Willdan has completed an assessment and determined the district to be viable “in that, the City’s current annual maintenance contributions of $718,000 (general benefit) was sufficient to justify the proposed special benefit assessment of $49.”

It has been frequently noted that the base at China Lake does not pay taxes to the city of Ridgecrest – leaving the city with a smaller budget than other cities of comparable size. One argument in favor of the district is that the city has also experienced significant declines in general fund revenues due to state takeaways and this would help make up the difference.

An argument in opposition to the tax is that the city recently failed to secure an opportunity to build a Native American casino within city limits – which would have netted at least $400,000 annually to the city while costing residents nothing in terms of new taxes. Many of those opposing the casino cited personal moral and religious objections.

If the council votes in favor of the district, there would still be a 45-day balloting process and public hearing required for approval.

Also on the agenda is discussion and providing guidance to Councilman Loren Scott Hayman, the city’s representative on the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority.

Council will also award a proclamation recognizing February as Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month.

On the consent calendar is an item approving the release of $730,664 for completion of the splash pad project. Also on the consent calendar is an item authorizing grant acceptance for a grant awarded from the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division with the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

A closed session is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. in Council Chambers Conference Room. On the agenda is conference with legal counsel regarding one case of anticipated litigation.

The regular council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at City Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 W. California Ave in Ridgecrest. It will also be broadcast on Mediacom Channel 6 and streamed online at www.ridgecrest-ca.gov/city-media/rc6-live.