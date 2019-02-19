Here’s another weekly potpourri of thoughts and observations about breaking news and Valley things both great and small . . .

I’m sure that you have a truly wonderful gift indeed if you happen to be living your passion. Few of us can claim an adjacency to that special heart-warming contentment born of being immersed in doing what you love. I can now report that in a world of angst and loneliness heaven sometimes offers angels in compensation to the unavoidable fuss and discomfort of old age.

Two years ago this May, Babs O’Neal visited the High Desert Haven assisted living residence to distribute and arrange Tom Boggs donated flowers. She became friends with Heather Dobbs, HDH Activities Director, and sensed a need and an opportunity to “bring our community to the residents” (as she puts it). Thus, Babs and Heather created High Desert Haven Talks - and a truly remarkable continuing endeavor (which includes us!) was born.

It’s a bit like the TED Talks found on YouTube and elsewhere which feature speakers who share an interesting or inspirational standup (often with video graphics on a background screen or even on-stage props). I subscribe to TED and enjoy it a lot. Babs’ HDH Talks happen every Thursday, are an hour long and are booked for the next three months.

An HDH Talk could be about our Valley’s capricious aquifer, the burros from the BLM wild horse sanctuary, the noble tuba - up close and loud, or the backstory on metal art around town.

The residents at HDH are big fans of these Talks and the activities room where they are held is usually SRO (Standing Room Only) at 3 p.m. on Thursdays when they are regularly scheduled. My experience as a Talks speaker is that the residents are fully engaged, curious, appreciative and one hour is not enough. I had to come in again for a “part deux” to finish my Talk about metal art around town. I typically bring the Talk attendees metal flowers (which I understand were later painted and planted!). I also found that for each joke I tell (and I typically tell a few), somebody in the crowd offers to tell a better one.

Last Thursday, “Paws for Services” did their Talk which included service dogs who were very popular and much appreciated. Recently a couple of fully outfitted firemen found themselves grinning and chatting up the residents about their firefighting techniques and experiences. Babs typically keeps a full schedule of HDH Talkers lined-up 3-4 months in advance. My experience has been that she issues reminders and extends herself greatly to facilitate each Talk and smooth out any technical (audio-visual) issues. The attending residents are wonderfully gracious to the speakers, enough so that nervousness and stage fright are generally not an issue.

Invitations to sign up and join in as an HDH Talker are entirely up to Babs, “a committee of one.” She may approach you (reacting perhaps to somebody’s insightful recommendation) or hopeful Talkers may approach Babs. An HDH Talk is ideally offered by an engaging and enthusiastic speaker who has an expertise and/or a passion for the subject of the Talk. Since this venue is almost two years old and happens once a week, I can easily imagine that the variety of Talk subjects has been vast. Sometimes the Talks are musical groups with strange names (like The Caliches, Area 51.5, and Cross Current Band), and sometimes they are artists, poets, builders, chefs, and world travelers.

I meet a lot of people in my metal shop and am now always on alert for individuals who may have something remarkable to share in an HDH Talk. In fact, I fancy myself a bit of a “Talks talent scout” and even found a likely connection for the venue last Valentines Day as my first wife and I were having a terrific lunch. I’ll share how it turned out in a future blog. But Babs O’Neal, along with Heather Dobbs, are the impresarios here. They make this remarkable weekly event happen, rain or shine.

“Of all the volunteering I have done,” Babs said to me, “nothing has been more rewarding than this.”

