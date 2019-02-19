In response to Anne’s questions, the Siskiyou Daily News will continue to publish local news, county meeting information, fictitious name statements and foreclosures in the print edition on Wednesdays. Advertisements will also be included in Wednesday’s newspaper, which will be substantially larger with a week’s worth of news packed in one issue.

The survey recently conducted was not related to the sudden changes with our newspaper, of which we were informed on Feb. 13. However, this input will be helpful while moving forward in the evolving news industry.

The change to a once weekly newspaper is financially driven and necessary in order to continue to bring a physical newspaper to our readers. We are committed to producing a high quality, interesting product for the people of Siskiyou County who have depended on us for more than 100 years.

In addition, we will have a renewed commitment to provide constant news updates to our website, www.siskiyoudaily.com, seven days a week.

We understand that not everyone is internet savvy, but for the large number of people who do get the majority of their news online, it is something we can offer to lessen the sting of these changes.

Subscriptions will be prorated. Please call us at the office at (530) 842-5777 for more information.

Thank you for your continued support.

Skye Kinkade

Editor

Siskiyou Daily News