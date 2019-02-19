“Love Letters,” the play currently offered by CLOTA, is a classic work and perennial theatrical fave. It was written to be performed by a variety of actors and its bittersweet love story seems to stand the test of time. CLOTA’s final two performances are scheduled for next weekend and I highly recommend checking this show out.

I wanted to see it myself last weekend but was unable to because of a scheduling difficulty. In other words, I wrote the wrong date in my calendar. I missed the Saturday matinee so I will have to take it in next week.

CLOTA performed “Love Letters” in 1993. I got to work with the legendary director Florence Green as her assistant director. It was a magical show and a magical experience. Hopefully by sharing my memories I can persuade people to check out the new production.

This is a two-person play, usually performed as a reader’s theater. There are two characters: Melissa and Andy. The play unfolds through their letters back and forth. Although lifelong friends, they are very different and the plot ebbs and flows through comedy, drama, and even tragedy through their years of correspondence.

My involvement began when I auditioned for CLOTA’s 1993 production. It was directed by Florence Green – whose work I had admired since her famous production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” during the 1970s. I watched it six or seven times. The word was Florence wanted to use a different cast for each performance of “Love Letters.” This meant 5 casts, with 5 men and 5 women. I figured those were pretty good odds of getting cast. However, rumor also had it Florence wanted people who looked 35 or older. I was 29 and looked about 20. So this aspect was less promising.

She didn’t cast me, citing the fact that I looked too young. (My lack of acting experience was tactfully left unmentioned.) However, to ease the blow or (she said) because we had an interesting conversation during the tryouts she asked me to be her assistant director instead. I had no experience but jumped at the chance anyway. In the end, she cast five casts with a total of nine actors – one actor filled in twice.

And thus began my trip into wonderland. Florence did not live in Ridgecrest at the time, so she was commuting to to do this show, which made it all the more special and all the more intense. Because we had so many different casts, we embarked on an intense rehearsal schedule to get them all ready in time. Florence and I were at every rehearsal, but the casts rotated. As a result I came to know the script as well as or better than the actors. I heard it so many times that I had ample opportunity to admire its skillful exposition and clever humor.

The epiphany to me was working with Florence. When I call her legendary I am not kidding. She was widely recognized by the community as someone who had tremendous talent and brought wonderful productions to our town. Everyone was thrilled she was taking this on. Given her reputation, I was expecting her to be hard on the actors and insist on exact performances.

To my shock she did not. And this, I think, is where her genius came in. Five casts and each did it differently. Sometimes a lot differently. But as long as what they were doing worked, she left it alone. She had few notes and they were all completely necessary. In the rare case where an actor really needed correction, she delivered the direction softly but decisively. I know all this of course, because part of my job was to take notes on my copy of the script.

Also interesting was how elastic the play was. It worked with a variety of different actors and their very different interpretations. I felt incredibly lucky to have this experience – seeing the play performed by different people every night taught me more about theater than reading 1,000 books. A well-written play is a starting point that can accommodate a variety of interpretations. It was a lesson I will always remember.

There was another weird twist. My mom Dorothy accompanied me to the auditions. She tried out for Melissa to keep me company and of course she got cast. So my mom was our first Melissa, with Bill Blanc the first Andy. My memory was they both nailed it so well Florence hardly gave any direction at all, which was a relief of course. Especially since my mom had very little in common with Melissa – it was all acting, believe me. See the play next weekend and you will see what I mean. Bill, of course, was brilliant in the role.

The casts in their entirety included: Dorothy Saitz and Bill Blanc; Kristine Roquemore and Reno Venturi; Deb Haydu and Venturi; Anne Roseman and John Clark; and Eleanor Lotee and Ed Romero. These were all veteran actors of the local scene and brought tremendous experience to their roles.

In all, I felt like I was getting a graduate-level course in theatrical production that people would pay a lot of money for. Working with Florence was an extreme privilege. And I secretly enjoyed getting to help boss my mom around (although, as I said, she didn’t need much).

Most importantly, I came away with admiration for A. R. Gurney’s masterful play. This work has few flaws. Believe me. I heard it enough times to be sure.

I am looking forward to seeing it again this weekend. Maybe I will see you there.

CLOTA is currently presenting “Love Letters.” Remaining performances are scheduled for Feb. 22 and 23 at 7:30 pm., CLOTA Center Stage at 1425 N. Inyo. Tickets are $10 at the door. John and Loralynn Chrostowski will perform Feb. 22 and Josh and Jennifer Cotterell will perform Feb. 23. The show is a CLOTA fundraiser and is directed by Loralynn Chrostowski.

– Jessica Weston is an award-winning columnist and the city editor for The Daily Independent. She can be reached at jweston@ridgecrestca.com

•••

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.