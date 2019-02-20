What principal instrument do you play?

French horn

How long have you been playing?

I have been playing since middle school. I started at Murray, played with the marching band at Burroughs, and did some other small groups during college and pharmacy school. I was in the Desert Community orchestra during high school also, and rejoined after I moved back to Ridgecrest. Since then, I've played all over town and even had a few solos with the orchestra.

Do you play other instruments, and which is your favorite?

I used to play piano many years ago but I switched to French Horn and don't play piano anymore. I also played recorder in elementary school. But I think the horn is the most fun and challenging, and so is my favorite.

What are your activities outside of music?

Outside of music, I have plenty to do at work (everyone has probably seen me behind the counter at the pharmacy), and I volunteer at Faller Elementary and with the PTO there a lot also. I also spend lots of time with my family going to the movies, museums, amusement parks, and lots more. I also do some light woodworking, and have built several pretty fancy bookshelves for the house.

Where do you live and how do you spend most of your time?

I live in Ridgecrest, and it seems like I spend most of the time at work. Otherwise I'm usually with the kids unless they're at school.

What is your favorite aspect of participating in the DCO?

I enjoy playing music, and the orchestra keeps me playing by giving me something to work towards at each concert. I like having new music and being challenged by it to play my best.

What are you looking forward to most in the upcoming concert?

The March concert is always my favorite because it is the one where we do the most classical music, which I think makes the horns sound so good. The symphonies we are doing this concert really emphasize the horns and let the whole section play out.