In her 45 years working as a secretary at Fort Jones Elementary, Patsy Piersall has become a staple at the school, in some cases having served three generations of families.

In her 45 years working as a secretary at Fort Jones Elementary, Patsy Piersall has become a staple at the school, in some cases having served three generations of families. Now, approximately 6,525 students later, she is retiring and FJE is extending an open invitation to the community to attend Piersall’s retirement party on March 2 at Five Marys in Fort Jones.

Piersall was born and raised in Scott Valley and attended FJE herself. After marrying young, she said, she and her husband moved to Fairfield, California. Her husband was in the air force and a jet engine mechanic but he wanted to return to Scott Valley to farm. Piersall shared that it was not originally her goal to return to her hometown; she wanted to remain in Fairfield. Looking back, she feels moving back to the area was “the right choice,” adding, “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Piersall started her career at FJE as a teacher’s aide. She then taught computer skills in the classroom for a few years. During that time – in the late 70s – she began helping the school secretary often. “That’s how I ended up rolling into this position,” she explained; she has served as the school’s secretary since 1980.

Her duties as secretary have certainly not been limited to office work alone. Piersall has also tended to a multitude of student injuries over the years – skinned knees, bloody noses, broken bones. And she has been one of the first faces to greet people who are new to the community, as the school is often one of the first places they visit.

The biggest change that’s taken place during Piersall’s four and half decade career at FJE is the evolution of technology, she noted. She remembers the days of electric typewriters, then “Apple IIc computers with the big floppy disks.” In her early years at FJE, Oregon Trail was the big computer game “that everyone wanted.”‘

To keep up with the many shifts in technology that have occurred since 1974, Piersall took some classes from College of the Siskiyous and completed some Excel classes outside the area. Mostly though, she is self taught.

Naturally, the school’s principal also changed periodically over the years; Piersall has worked under nine different principals. The hardest part of the transition each time a new principal took over was “deciphering their handwriting,” she said. Earlier in her career, principals often didn’t type, so she would type any messages that needed to go out.

Some things have not changed though. The look of the school itself is largely the same, Piersall remarked. “It’s home,” she said simply. And the students and staff – whom she said are her favorite part of the job – she considers family. “You worry about the kids like you worry about your own kids,” she said.

Having spent nearly her whole life in Scott Valley has helped Piersall to better serve the students at FJE. She explained, “You know everybody. You know their history. You know the [family] dynamics. When a kid gets here and is having a bad morning ... you know the intricacies.”

Now four of Piersall’s grandchildren are attending FJE, which “is really fun,” she said. The majority of her family lives in Scott Valley and she has no plans to leave to the area now that she’s retiring.

On Wednesday, Piersall was training her replacement, Savanna Eastlick, who is not much older than Piersall was when she started working at the school. Piersall said Eastlick is “the perfect fit” for the job and told her “I’m just a phone call away if you need any help.”

After her retirement, Piersall plans to travel, see her nephews play baseball and work on sewing projects. On Wednesday she expressed, “I want to thank everybody for all these years and their kind-heartedness and understanding when I mess up – because you do mess up. I’m going to miss them desperately.”

Anyone who would like to attend Piersall’s retirement celebration is asked to RSVP to Joy Isbell by calling (530) 468-2412 or emailing jisbell@svusd.us. A family style dinner will be served at Five Marys in Fort Jones at 6 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $10 per plate. Payment for dinner and/or a contribution to a gift can be sent to P.O. Box 249, Fort Jones, CA 96032.