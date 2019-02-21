Charles L. Beach, age 76, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank. He was surrounded by his significant other Helena Schlup and daughter Holly Cornett.

He was born on Nov. 5, 1942, in Los Angeles, CA, to Samuel and Ruby (McCain) Beach. Charles was a resident of Ridgecrest for 73 years. He graduated from Burroughs High School and went on to complete a degree in engineering at Bakersfield College. Charles worked for China Lake NAVAIR as a machinist for approximately 40 years until retirement.

Charles was passionate about cooking, car racing, country dancing, and was an avid outdoorsman. Charles is survived by his significant other Helena Schlup, daughter Holly and son-in-law Christian Cornett, granddaughter Rylie Cornett, Jasmine Cornett, Ed and Sue Schlup, Adam Schlup, Stacey and Matt LaMotta, William LaMotta, and Shannon LaMotta as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Holland and Lyons Mortuary on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Desert Memorial Park in Ridgecrest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the USO or City of Hope Cancer Research Center.