Residents and senior citizens of Yreka: I’m addressing the possibility of a dog park, perhaps at upper Greenhorn Park. People that I encounter there are often elderly with energetic dogs that need way more exercise than us.

Ashland, Oregon dog park is an excellent example. Restrooms and parking are nearby for the elderly and handicapped.

A four foot, one-acre fence would be appreciated, split in two for smaller or timid dogs. More dogs would be adopted if they could maybe exercise each other, and socializing would see less dogs euthanized for aggressive behavior. It could be posted that everyone is accountable for their animals behavior and such.

Let’s pursue this, please?

Philip Wm. Frase

Yreka